How the Clintons Went From Debt to a $120 Million Fortune

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton might not be as wealthy as Donald Trump, who is a billionaire, but the couple is still massively rich. The website Celebrity Net Worth tracks celebrity wealth, and according to it, the Clintons are worth $120 million.

But this wealth does not come only from Bill’s presidency that lasted from 1993 to 2001, but rather a series of financial decisions made by the couple. They have both actively taken part in politics, written many memoirs, and made paid appearances.

When Bill first left office, they were in debt due to legal and political expenses, but they bounced back from their situation. Bill earned more than $100 million just from his speeches, as pointed out by Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2000 the Clintons had an estimated debt of 8 million Dollars. Hillary entered politics in 2000, and she now has a net worth of 120 million today. In 2004, Obama had an estimated net worth of 300k, but today he is worth roughly 70 million. SHOULD DOGE INVESTIGATE?? pic.twitter.com/yv8Z7FzGIX — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 16, 2025

Later, in 2001, Bill received $15 million advance for his autobiography, “My Life.” It is still the largest advance payment for an individual book made by a publisher. Bill’s work went on to become a bestseller and sold millions of copies.

Their spending also highlights the wealthy lifestyle they enjoy. According to the NY Post, Hillary wore a $12,495 Giorgio Armani jacket and spent $200,000 on her clothes during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Hillary also received several luxury gifts, according to Heritage Auctions. She got a custom-made Judith Leiber clutch from the designer and $500,000 worth of jewelry from the King of Saudi Arabia back in 2012.

The NY Post also claimed that one of the makeup artists in Hillary’s team came from the hit HBO series “Veep.” Apart from that, apparently, she also reportedly received a private haircut at the John Barrett Salon, which cost $600, according to Page Six.

But it is not just Hillary; her husband, Bill, also made headlines after getting a $200 haircut, as reported by Glam.

The Clintons also lived in some really sprawling homes all their lives. Hillary loved her Washington, D.C. home, and she spoke about it to Architectural Digest. Here, she mentioned, “I had gone up to the third floor and looked out over the trees … and I just felt like I was in old-time London or New York.”

To renovate the property, they spent a lot, and the pair initially bought the house for $2.85 million in 2000, according to The New York Times. It came with 4 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a pool, and a terrace. As this place is quite secure, the pair mostly use it to entertain guests.

Apart from this, the Clintons also have other residences that they use from time to time. Their Little Rock apartment is one such place with some tasteful decor and great placement, overlooking the Arkansas River.