Donald Trump Family Business Seeks Trademark for ‘Trump 250’ Merchandise

President Donald Trump’s family business has submitted new trademark applications related to the nation’s 250th anniversary. This move positions his name for use on products tied to the 2026 celebration, according to a report from NOTUS published Sunday.

The filings, made to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by DTTM Operations LLC, cover “Trump 250” branding for items like bumper stickers, tote bags, drinkware, clothing, and golf balls in what many may call a blatant cash grab.

In one application submitted on Friday, the company sought trademark protection for a “Trump 250” image meant for commercial use across various products. A separate filing on the same day covered the “Trump 250” word mark. NOTUS also reported that additional applications were filed for variations of an image featuring Trump’s name alongside “a design of five aircraft followed by converging contrails.” These filings included the same categories of merchandise.

Trump Org Files Trademarks to Put the President’s Name Front and Center at ‘America 250’ — NOTUS pic.twitter.com/SHXl1UqR0p — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 8, 2026

Neither the Trump Organization’s trademark lawyer nor the White House responded to NOTUS’ requests for comment.

The trademark filings arrived as the White House promotes “Freedom 250,” its branding for the July 4, 2026, semiquincentennial celebration. A White House page for this initiative calls the anniversary “the most important milestone in our country’s history.” It includes Trump’s statement that describes the Declaration of Independence as the start of “the greatest political journey in human history.”

Trump announced plans for the anniversary celebration in December. According to NOTUS, the schedule includes the “Patriot Games,” which would bring high school students from all 50 states to Washington for athletic competition. It also includes a parade, a National Prayer Event on Memorial Day, a fair on the National Mall, and a UFC event on White House grounds.

The filings also come as official America250 merchandise is already available through the nonprofit organizing the commemoration. The America250 website states that purchases from its store support programs that celebrate American history and values.

The group also revealed a limited-edition commemorative ornament late last year in partnership with the White House Historical Association. Jennifer Condon, executive vice president of America250.org, told The Associated Press that the anniversary is “a moment for us to reflect on the last 250 years and, even more importantly, where we’re going for the next 250th.” She expressed hope that the ornament would symbolize the unity they are striving for.

The new “Trump 250” filings fit a long-standing branding strategy associated with Trump’s name. NOTUS noted that Trump has spent decades placing his name on commercial ventures. His second term in office has extended this approach to government imagery and public institutions. The report highlighted recent examples, including new signage and branding linked to the Kennedy Center and other efforts to connect Trump’s name or image to public projects.

NOTUS also reported that the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees filed trademark paperwork last week for “The Trump Kennedy Center.” This includes proposed use on souvenirs and educational promotional materials. A separate filing for the word mark covers items such as ornaments, luggage tags, wallets, and clothing.

America’s 250th birthday is set for July 4, 2026. As the planning moves forward, Trump’s trademark filings suggest that his name may appear not only in the official celebration messages from the White House but also on consumer products linked to one of the country’s largest commemorations.