Conservatives Demand Shakeup at DHS After Damaging Fox Report

Conservative commentators and Republican-aligned activists have called for changes at the Department of Homeland Security after Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that morale in federal immigration agencies has sharply declined. This drop in morale followed the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis and the public messaging that came after.

Melugin posted on X that several immigration enforcement officials told him the department’s response has been “catastrophic” for credibility and morale. Some personnel are considering retirement or leaving because they believe DHS leaders exaggerated the threat Pretti posed, even after videos from the scene circulated.

“Specifically, I’ve heard there is extreme frustration with DHS officials going on TV and making statements claiming that Alex Pretti intended to conduct a ‘massacre’ of federal agents or wanted to cause ‘maximum damage,’ even after numerous videos seemed to show those claims were incorrect,” Melugin wrote.

NEW: Since yesterday’s deadly shooting in MN, I’ve talked to more than half a dozen federal sources involved immigration enforcement, including several in senior positions, who all tell me they have grown increasingly uneasy & frustrated w/ some of the claims & narratives DHS… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2026

The shooting on Saturday, January 24, sparked protests and bipartisan calls for more transparency regarding federal operations in Minneapolis. DHS stated that Pretti approached officers with a handgun and “violently resisted,” portraying him as a significant threat to law enforcement.

Video reviewed by the Associated Press and other outlets appeared to contradict important parts of that narrative. The AP reported that footage shows Pretti holding a phone as officers moved toward him and that a gun remained holstered until agents recovered it during the struggle. There is no clear video showing him brandishing the weapon.

The Daily Beast reported that several sources within immigration enforcement, including senior officials, expressed anger at DHS leadership for labeling Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and for accusing him of planning to kill federal officers. They argued that the department’s public stance hurt both internal unity and public trust.

The backlash spread into conservative media and online communities, where allies of the administration claimed the department’s communications had become a liability. The dispute also increased existing tensions among DHS components, including Border Patrol and ICE. Officials were trying to explain why Border Patrol personnel were involved in an incident related to enforcement activities far from the border.

Fox News’ own reporting on the incident highlighted the strong reaction across Minnesota’s political landscape and described the event as a major flashpoint for DHS and immigration enforcement.

This controversy follows another killing in Minneapolis earlier this month, when an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, during an enforcement action on January 7. This has added pressure on the department as it defends its aggressive tactics in the state.

In his posts on X, Melugin mentioned that sources emphasized that Pretti made a dangerous choice by bringing a gun to a volatile scene. However, they did not see evidence that he intended to kill officers. They argued that the department should not have presented the harshest interpretation as settled fact while new video continued to surface.

The internal complaints and conservative criticism come as DHS leaders and senior administration officials continue to defend the operation and the agency’s public statements. Meanwhile, Minnesota officials are pushing for access to evidence and clearer answers about what happened.