Chilling Footage Reveals Kyle Clifford’s Final Steps Before Tragic Attack on BBC Star’s Daughter

Chilling details of the murders that Kyle Clifford committed are coming to light now. The 26-year-old who pleaded guilty to three counts of murder was caught on tape days before he committed the heinous crimes. The former soldier was caught on camera at a store where he was buying rope, petrol cans, and rolls of tape.

On July 9, 2024, Louise, Carol, and Hannah Hunt were brutally killed by Kyle Clifford. BBC racing commentator, John Hunt, lost his wife and two daughters in the brutal slaughter. The murders followed after Lousie broke up with Kylie, whom she had been dating for a while.

Louise initiated the breakup by sending a text to Kyle on June 24, 2o24, telling him how she had felt “broken” over the course of the year. Clifford’s internet history showed that he started researching crossbows a few days after their breakup. On July 3, he bought a Hori-Zone Kornet MXT-405 crossbow. Clifford also bought an air pistol on the same day.

A newly emerged video shows how Clifford “carefully planned and executed” his ex and her family’s murders. In the video, the former solider can be spotted at a Toolstation in Enfield, North London. The surveillance footage shows Kyle buying 30-meter-long polypropylene rope.

He was also caught on tape at a Halfords a few days after he went shopping for the items that he would later use in the brutal murders. Clifford bought two cans of petrol at the store, which he intended to use to get rid of the evidence.

On the same day as his Halfords run, Kyle went to B&Q to buy two tape rolls, which he allegedly used to tie his victims down. He is also accused of ra—- his ex-girlfriend which he has strongly denied.

The former soldier entered the Hunts’s family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, under the pretense of returning Louise’s stuff that she had left behind. He later brutally stabbed Carol Hunt, who had let him into the house. Kyle used a “high-level butchering knife” to commit the murder.

Before Kyle Clifford carried out the murders, he wrote a note to his family, mentioning how he did not have the will to “want to live my life without her.” Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC alleged that Clifford “restrained” Louise with the tape he had bought at a prior.

“The prosecution alleges that the defendant raped Louise Hunt at some point during this period and whilst she was being restrained by him,” the prosecutor said in court. Alison went on to reveal how Louise was brutally shot to death with a crossbow after.

Tragically, Louise’s sister, Hannah, arrived at the scene at that moment and spotted Kyle in their family home. The Sun reports that Hannah typed a message to her partner to inform the cops about Kyle’s presence in their home. She was shot to death with the crossbow by Clifford before she could flee for her life.

By the time the cops arrived at the scene, Kyle Clifford had fled already. A manhunt followed, and the 26-year-old was caught on the same day. He shot himself with the same crossbow he used to commit the murders. Clifford was taken to the hospital after he was left paralyzed from the waist down.