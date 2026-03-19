Late Civil Rights Leader Cesar Chavez Accused Of Abusing Minors And Women

Cesar Chavez has been accused of s__ual abuse by multiple people. The New York Times published an investigative story examining the late leader’s actions. Latinx leaders around the country are appalled at the accusations, given that he was an important figure for Latinx civil rights.

As a major labor movement figure, Chavez was honored with annual celebrations. Now, these celebrations have been cancelled. The report also detailed how he took advantage of multiple women and children.

One of those named is longtime activist Dolores Huerta.

Obama declared Cesar Chavez a National Monument in 2012 — then awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dolores Huerta, his co-founder who now says Chavez raped her twice in the 1960s. Both rapes resulted in pregnancies. Huerta kept them secret for 60 years. The children were… pic.twitter.com/4VfPpHP3Pk — Jake (@JakeCan72) March 18, 2026

Huerta, who turns 96 next month, explained how two encounters with Chavez resulted in two pregnancies. Both of these children were carried to term as Chavez arranged for them to be taken care of secretly. Huerta resorted to wearing baggy clothes and chose to hide her pregnancies. In a statement to the New York Times, Huerta talked about his conduct.

She said, “Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful.”

Huerta further revealed,

“The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me. My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions that he committed. Cesar’s actions do not reflect the values of our community and our movement.”

Cesar Chavez has had eight children with his wife. A 23andMe result revealed that Chavez had children with at least three other women, including Huerta.

One of the girls that Chavez abused came out with her story as well. Debra Rojas revealed that he had groomed her so well that she had feelings for him. She said, “I had love for him. He did his grooming very well. He should get an Academy Award for all he did.”

I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear about the pain and trauma carried by the victims of Cesar Chavez for all these years. I stand with Dolores Huerta, Ana Murguia, Debra Rojas, and every survivor of abuse. Let us continue to call out those who wield their power to harm others… — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) March 19, 2026

His own family has spoken out about the matter. In a statement that was released to the paper, they said, “As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report s__ual misconduct. These allegations are deeply painful to our family.”

Voter organizing group Voto Latino has also reacted to the allegations. They said Chavez’s actions cannot be excused under any circumstances, regardless of the impact he had on the civil rights movement for Latinx people.