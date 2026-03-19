Politics

Late Civil Rights Leader Cesar Chavez Accused Of Abusing Minors And Women

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 10:02 AM ET

Cesar Chavez was instrumental to the labor movement in the 60s, and now stands accused of impropriety in his career as a movement leader.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Ceaser Chavez
Ceaser Chavez has been accused of gross misconduct towards women and children || Credit: Ceaser Chavez Foundation

Cesar Chavez has been accused of s__ual abuse by multiple people. The New York Times published an investigative story examining the late leader’s actions. Latinx leaders around the country are appalled at the accusations, given that he was an important figure for Latinx civil rights.

As a major labor movement figure, Chavez was honored with annual celebrations. Now, these celebrations have been cancelled. The report also detailed how he took advantage of multiple women and children. 

One of those named is longtime activist Dolores Huerta.

Huerta, who turns 96 next month, explained how two encounters with Chavez resulted in two pregnancies. Both of these children were carried to term as Chavez arranged for them to be taken care of secretly. Huerta resorted to wearing baggy clothes and chose to hide her pregnancies. In a statement to the New York Times, Huerta talked about his conduct.

She said, “Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful.”

Huerta further revealed,

“The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me. My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions that he committed. Cesar’s actions do not reflect the values of our community and our movement.”

Cesar Chavez has had eight children with his wife. A 23andMe result revealed that Chavez had children with at least three other women, including Huerta.

One of the girls that Chavez abused came out with her story as well. Debra Rojas revealed that he had groomed her so well that she had feelings for him. She said, “I had love for him. He did his grooming very well. He should get an Academy Award for all he did.”

His own family has spoken out about the matter. In a statement that was released to the paper, they said, “As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report s__ual misconduct. These allegations are deeply painful to our family.”

Voter organizing group Voto Latino has also reacted to the allegations. They said Chavez’s actions cannot be excused under any circumstances, regardless of the impact he had on the civil rights movement for Latinx people.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *