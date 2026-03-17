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Brooklyn Man, 61, Released After 19 Years in Prison Over Stove Case

Published on: March 17, 2026 at 2:16 PM ET

A Brooklyn man is free after nearly two decades behind bars in a robbery case prosecutors now say he did not commit.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
A Brooklyn judge overturned Kenneth Windley's robbery conviction after prosecutors looked into his claims of innocence.
A Brooklyn judge overturned Kenneth Windley's robbery conviction after prosecutors looked into his claims of innocence. (Image source: x/KattN0tWilliams)

Kenneth Windley walked out of a Brooklyn courthouse a free man on Monday after a judge overturned his robbery conviction. This decision ended a case that had sent him to prison for 19 years because he used a stolen money order to buy a stove for his mother. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors and Windley’s lawyers both asked the court to dismiss the conviction after new evidence emerged. This evidence supported Windley’s claim that he did not take part in the robbery in 2005.

Windley, 61, had been serving a sentence of 20 years to life after his conviction in 2007 related to the robbery of Gerald Ross. Ross, a 70-year-old man, was attacked after visiting a bank and post office.

Prosecutors stated that two men followed Ross home, put him in a chokehold, and stole money orders, cash, and a bank book. One of the stolen money orders was later used by Windley at a Brooklyn appliance store to buy the stove.

From the start, Windley maintained that he did not know the money order was stolen. He informed investigators and later jurors that he purchased it at a discount from two men he knew in the neighborhood.

They told him they could not use it for a car payment, so they offered it to him instead. Windley claimed the men went with him to the store while he made the purchase. The Kings County District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit found that this testimony was supported by details from the appliance store transaction and new statements from the actual robbers.

Evidence from the store became crucial in the review. The district attorney’s public memo said the assistant manager testified that Windley arrived with two other men, looked at stoves with them, and went to the counter together.

During cross-examination, the witness said he could not remember who handed over the money order. One of the men explained that the money order was meant for a car payment but was instead being used to buy Windley’s mother a stove. Prosecutors indicated that if jurors had known more about the two suspects later identified in the case, that testimony would have supported Windley’s version of events.

The review also brought to light confessions from two other men convicted of similar robberies. Prosecutors noted that the new evidence showed Windley had been deceived into using the stolen money order and was not involved in the assault and theft that produced it. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated outside court, “Had we known what the evidence was, this case should have never happened.”

After the ruling, Windley told reporters, “It cost me 20 years, but they said they corrected it now. So that’s all that matters. So I’m good with that.” Prosecutors dismissed the case entirely.

AP reported that no retrial is expected because the statute of limitations has expired and Ross has since died. Windley’s release is another example of an exoneration generated by Brooklyn’s conviction review process, which has reassessed older cases involving disputed identifications and incomplete evidence.

Generally, DNA evidence has been in the forefront of overturning convictions with many notable cases brought by the Innocence Project

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