Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Engaged? ‘GoT’ Stars Not Affected By Actor’s Alleged Romance With Emilia Clarke

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been fighting off break up rumors for quite awhile now. The Game of Thrones Season 7 actor has been romantically linked to co-star, Emilia Clarke, even before their characters met in the mega hit HBO fantasy drama television series. To prove that there is certainly no trouble in paradise, the private couple went out on a PDA-filled holiday.

Despite their efforts of keeping their romance as private as possible, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) finally gave in and just let loose on their recent trip to Greece’s Hydra Island back in May. The Game of Thrones Season 7 actor and his lady love were spotted holding hands while enjoying a romantic stroll on the sunny streets, looking so in love and comfortable with each other as they played tourist on the island.

Despite shocking breakup rumors, the recent outing confirmed that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are still very much together. As a matter of fact, previous reports suggested that wedding bells may be ringing for the Game Of Thrones stars soon.

Whispers and speculations revealed that Kit Harington already proposed to the 30-year-old Irish actress. While this update just gave their fans a mini heart attack, the couple quickly slammed the rumors and revealed that they are not engaged.

Meanwhile, it is quite obvious that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) look good together on-screen, which is why it wasn’t a surprise when fans started to ship the Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-stars. Now that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have finally met, and did more than just being allies, the GoT fandom was amazed to see the chemistry of the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North.

Because of that, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were quickly bombarded with romance rumors.

Unfortunately for the shippers, their hopes of a real-life Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen romance is certainly far from happening. While Emilia Clarke is single, Kit Harington is still very much taken by Rose Leslie.

Even though her boyfriend is being linked to his very famous co-star, Rose Leslie proved that there is no bad blood brewing between her and Emilia Clarke. In fact, the actress is still a huge fan of Game of Thrones despite all the romance rumors.

When asked if Jon Snow should be the king of Westeros, Rose Leslie sweetly praised her boyfriend’s famous character and said that he’s definitely “tough enough.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]