‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Watch: Audrey Roloff Still Pregnant, Enjoys ATV Ride Around Roloff Farms

Three days after her due date, Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff was spotted out and about at the Roloff Farms. The excited first-time mom is still heavily pregnant, although it definitely looks like she’s about to give birth any time now!

Audrey and husband Jeremy spent their Sunday afternoon driving around the pumpkin farm while waiting for their baby girl to arrive. The couple took clips of their relaxing day out and shared them with their fans on social media. On Jeremy’s Instagram Stories, he posted a clip of Audrey bonding with the farm dog.

“Babe, you look so good pregnant. That’s a nice dress,” Jeremy is heard complimenting his wife in the video. Audrey was wearing a sleeveless floral dress which highlighted her beautiful pregnant belly.

Later, Jeremy and Audrey rode an ATV to tour around some of their memorable spots in the farm. They even drove up to the chapel where they got married three years ago.

Jeremy and Audrey are certainly maximizing their last few alone moments together before the baby comes. In her latest blog post, Audrey wrote that while she’s excited to meet her baby girl, she’s also “cherishing” the time that she has with Jeremy.

“People are constantly asking me, ‘Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!’ And as excited as I am to meet her, I’m also trying to cherish our final days ‘just us’ before baby girl rocks our world.”

Still no baby yet ???? A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Audrey’s exact due date was last Thursday, Aug. 31. Now that she’s hit her 40th week of pregnancy, the entire Little People, Big World community is eagerly waiting to welcome the Roloff family’s second grandchild. Matt, Zach and Tori, and Amy Roloff took separate out-of-town trips last weekend, but they are all back to be with Jeremy and Audrey on their most special day.

Audrey’s pregnancy has been a healthy one. She has remained active throughout her pregnancy, and she’s reached her full term without any major worries. Now, it looks like the 26-year-old reality star is gearing up for a normal delivery.

“As nervous as I am for labor and delivery, I love that we don’t get to know exactly when she will come. To me, it’s a beautiful reminder that I’m not in control. It’s a reminder to surrender and trust God’s timing and plan because it’s far better than mine could ever be.”

Your parents are waiting on you baby girl ???????? A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 1, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, it seems that the only way for fans to witness baby girl Roloff’s arrival is through social media. Audrey told Us Weekly that their reality show won’t be documenting her delivery, unfortunately for LPBW fans. She and Jeremy also opted not to disclose what name they’ve chosen for their baby girl.

Little People, Big World is set to return with a brand-new season this month on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]