‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Recovers From Illness Just In Time For Baby’s Due Date

Today is the day! Or it could be.

August 31 is Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff’s pregnancy due date, and, while we don’t yet know if Baby Girl Roloff will choose to make her big debut today, we do know that Audrey will be ready if she does.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Auj came down with a nasty cold bug a few days ago that left her bedridden. But the good news is that the mom-to-be has turned the corner and is on the mend.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 30), Audrey took to Instagram Stories to let Little People, Big World fans know that she is feeling better. Mostly.

In one selfie, she has a defiant grin and writes, “Finallyyyyy starting to shake this sickness.”

But the second selfie shows her with a grimace and is captioned, “Still got some nasty mucus [going] on though.”

Still, Audrey was feeling well enough to show off the new “Always More” infant onesies she’ll soon be offering for sale on her website. In a Stories video husband Jeremy films her as she holds up onesies with messages like “Always More Milk” and “She Is More Precious Than Rubies” printed across them.

And in another video, Audrey filmed herself behind the wheel of her car, driving away from home–a sure sign she has kicked that nasty cold to the curb!

“So I’m finally leaving the house for the first time in about six days,” she said to the camera. She apparently visited Roloff Farms with some friends and their children, where they pet a very friendly goat and enjoyed some of the attractions that family patriarch Matt Roloff has constructed over the years.

In one final clip, Auj shows her daughter’s new Pack ‘n Play Playard assembled just in time for her due date.

According to Parents, only 5 percent of mothers actually give birth on their due date. However, if Audrey doesn’t go into labor in the next few days, her chances of needing to have labor induced or having to undergo a cesarean section start to increase. This is because there could be complications like the placenta deteriorating or the baby passing a bowel movement, called meconium. This could put Baby Girl Roloff at risk because she is starting to practice breathing at this stage and could aspirate the meconium into her lungs. She will also continue to grow and could become too big for Audrey to deliver naturally if the pregnancy approaches 42 weeks.

For now, Audrey plans to deliver the baby naturally with Jeremy, her midwife, and her doula at her side.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]