Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Baby Rumors: If They Start A Family, He Will Reportedly Feel Blessed

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in the midst of the latest round of pregnancy rumors, and while they’ve chosen to stay silent in regard to the possibility of starting a family, fans can’t help but wonder if Stefani is currently with child.

Following a series of photos which appeared to depict the “Used to Love You” singer hiding a potential baby bump, a new report claims that Shelton would be thrilled if his girlfriend was expecting his first child and would look at the alleged news as a blessing.

“If Gwen is pregnant, or [gets] pregnant soon, it seems Blake would be perfectly fine with it,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on August 30.

According to the report, friends have brought up the idea of starting a family in the past, and when they do, Shelton doesn’t appear to be at all uncomfortable about the thought. Instead, he reportedly welcomes the conversation and has said that becoming a father would be a blessing.

As for what Blake Shelton has been saying about the possibility of Gwen Stefani being currently pregnant, the country singer is reportedly staying mum, refusing to confirm or deny the recent rumors. That said, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend would reportedly both be happy if and when she becomes pregnant.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have faced ongoing reports of pregnancies ever since they confirmed their relationship during an after party in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2015 Country Music Awards.

While Blake Shelton doesn’t yet have any children of his own, Gwen Stefani shares three kids with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, including 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo. As fans will recall, Stefani and Rossdale’s marriage came to an end after 13 years in August 2015.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

In addition to Gwen Stefani’s past marriage, Blake Shelton has also bee married before. In fact, the singer has been married twice and his most recent marriage to Miranda Lambert came to an end in July 2015 after just four years.

Blake Shelton will return to NBC next month in The Voice Season 13, which premieres on September 25, Monday, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]