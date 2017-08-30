‘Longmire’ Season 6 Premiere: Final Season Absent From Netflix’s September Schedule, When Does It Start?

It’s almost September and fans assume that Longmire Season 6 is just around the corner. After all, the past two seasons debuted around that month. However, it seems that Longmire may not premiere its final season next month.

Netflix has just released the list of new and returning shows for September 2017 and noticeably absent is Longmire Season 6. This confirms the previous report by CarterMatt that the streaming service might release the series later than most viewers expected.

As explained earlier, the Western-themed crime drama series will most likely have an October premiere. The predicted date is based on information on the Season 5 DVD release, which happens late in September. The DVD version is observed to be available a couple of weeks before a new season starts. This would give viewers who missed Season 5 the chance to catch up on the episodes before the final season premieres.

Holding off on the premiere is also a great way of building the anticipation for the final season. Many fans have expressed how excited they are about seeing where the story goes and how it will end in Longmire Season 6. Despite looking forward to the final season, many are saddened by the fact that the well-loved series is coming to an end.

But there’s still hope as actor Robert Taylor, who plays Sheriff Walt Longmire, said it himself that a Longmire movie is being discussed. Taylor dropped some hints that this could very much happen, revealing in an interview with Rama’s Screen that a meeting has taken place for the said project. Whether or not this movie will come to fruition remains uncertain but Taylor’s statement could be a sign that Longmire Season 6 is not the end.

Taylor also gave a clue in one of his social media posts, featuring co-star Katee Sackhoff. Taylor said of the photo that he and Sackhoff just had a meeting with Warner Brothers and accompanied the post with a #longmire #longmore hashtag. This should be enough to get fans fired up.

#LongmireFilms #Longmire on @netflix – how else will these 2 ever get together? A post shared by Longmire Posse (@longmireposse) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

While waiting for an official announcement on the premiere of Longmire Season 6, fans can still enjoy a dose of Longmire with the upcoming release of the Walt Longmire book series by author Craig Johnson. The New York Times bestselling author’s novel, Western Star, will be out on Sept. 5. On the same day, Johnson’s 21-day 12-state book signing tour will begin.

Will you be getting a copy of the new Longmire novel once it’s out? Are you excited about Season 6? Hit the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]