BlackBerry KEYone Space Black Version Coming Soon To AT&T For Half The Price Of Galaxy And iPhone Flagships

A new variant of BlackBerry KEYone is coming to AT&T amidst the arrival of new handsets. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, and LG V30 are due in September, so Blackberry thought to release one of their own as well.

AT&T To Offer BlackBerry KEYone Space Black In September

The all-black BlackBerry KEYone appeared first in India and now it’s arriving in the U.S. The Space Black version will be available from AT&T on September 1 and will cost just over $500. GSM Arena reports that the 30-month installment plan will set you back $16.67 a month. Based on the reviews of the smartphone, that’s not a bad deal at all.

If you’re looking for other deals, there are none. The BlackBerry KEYone Space Black variant is exclusive to AT&T in the U.S.

Aside from the new sleek color, nothing has changed. The new model still has the same specs as the one released earlier this year. There’s the 4.5-inch touchscreen, a Snapdragon 635 SoC, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. What’s changed is that the silver parts have been repainted black and nothing else.

Why Should You Buy The BlackBerry KEYone?

BlackBerry released the KEYone in the middle of competing flagships with bezel-less displays. The smartphone is not like that at all – far from it, actually. They BlackBerry flagship comes with a QWERTY keyboard that consumers terribly missed. It proved that there is still a market for mobile phones with a physical keyboard after all.

BlackBerry KEYone will receive an upgrade to Android Oreo https://t.co/RDjySFuWdr pic.twitter.com/2e6oVLIMwh — CrackBerry.com (@CrackBerry) August 22, 2017

The KEYone is best for business use, as the relatively smaller screen is not fit for scrolling or viewing multimedia. The keyboard makes it handy to send emails, and The Verge even noted that it increases productivity. The design of the phone reflects its intended use; it looks and feels professional. So even though you won’t get that bezel-less look and awesome camera shots, it gets the job done.

The Space Black color completes the professional look. Although the big flagships are releasing at the same time as the new BlackBerry KEYone variant, it might still get some buyers.

How about you? Do you plan on buying one?

[Featured Image by Manu Fernandez/AP Images]