Want That Kim Kardashian Look? Here’s How You Should Do It According To Her Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has worked for a longtime for and with Kim Kardashian. He recently held a Masterclass at the PlayStation Theater, where 1,200 people attended to watch him do her makeup and to learn a few tricks. So how does he achieve that iconic Kim K look?

You Shouldn’t Put Foundation There, Says Mario

According to People, Mario Dedivanovic achieves that natural skin finish by starting with the eyes, specifically the eyebrows to frame the area. Concealer comes second, then the foundation, followed by contour and highlight. He then works on the lashes and then the lips.

But there’s one area where he doesn’t put the foundation, which may come as a shock to most.

“I don’t put foundation under the eyes.”

The makeup artist applies concealer instead and uses foundation in other parts. And when it comes to the concealer, he actually mixes multiple shades and rarely just one.

Mario also revealed that Kim Kardashian prefers upward motions when applying foundation.

“She likes me to lift her skin, not pull her neck down,” he says.

There’s More To Applying Eyeliner And Eyeshadow

Mario uses a certain technique to prevent eyeliner from running down. There are three steps to applying the perfect under-the-eye concealer: 1) use a cream formula, 2) apply liquid concealer, and 3) lastly, dab some translucent powder. According to the professional makeup artist, the powder acts as a “sandbag,” which prevents the concealer from falling.

themasterclass.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

He uses the same technique to eyeshadows. A “very light sheer layer” of cream eyeshadow is applied first, followed by the powder variant. According to him, this will make the color last all day.

Then there’s the eyeliner, which apparently you can layer.

“That’s his thing, he layers eyeliners. I don’t have the patience to do that,” Kim K. said.

He starts with a thin line of brown eyeliner, followed by a black shade. Mario then smudges the line and applies liquid eyeliner. After which, you can proceed to do the lashes or the skin first. You may take a pause from the eyes and come back to the lashes once you’re done with the skin.

Nude Looks Good, But It’s Hard To Find The Right Shade

♥️ thank you from Kim and myself to everyone who came today to #TheMasterClass. Love you guys we had an amazing time with you xoxo @kimkardashian #MakeupByMario @themasterclass A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Like what Mario does with the concealer, Kim Kardashian says that he mixes several nude shades to achieve her signature nude lipstick.

“It’s really up to skin tone. If you have darker skin, you want it to be a touch more rosy pink, I like mine a little more peachy nude. Its so hard to find a good nude. I have a drawer of nude lipsticks.”

It seems that there are a lot of work involved in creating that signature Kim Kardashian look. But if you’re pressed for time and you still want to look like the reality TV star, just go with Kim’s five-minute routine with some contour, bronzer and highlight. Apply mascara, then a nude lippie or just plain lip balm and you’re good to go.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]