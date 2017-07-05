The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 has begun filming in Los Angeles.

According to a report by All About the Real Housewives on July 3, Kyle Richards recently confirmed the start of production with a photo of herself and Lisa Vanderpump posing with their Bravo TV film crew on her Instagram page.

As the outlet noted, not many details about the Season 8 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are known; Richards and Vanderpump will definitely be back while the Season 7 addition, Eden Sasson, will not be featured.

Earlier this year, after the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eden Sassoon confirmed her exit from the show with a message to fans on her Facebook page. As fans will recall, Sassoon caused quite a scene during Season 7 when she inserted herself into the ongoing drama surrounding Kim Richards’ sobriety struggles.

As for who else will return, All About the Real Housewives suggested the return of Dorit Kemsley was likely, as were the returns of Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Eileen Davidson. However, as the outlet explained, Davidson could take on a lesser role for Season 8.

Earlier this year, after making a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, Camille Grammer confirmed her interest in a full-time return. As she explained to Entertainment Tonight, she has the itch to come back more and more and feels she can better deal with the ongoing drama between the women.

“I needed a break for a little while,” Grammer admitted, citing her messy split from Kelsey Grammer and her cancer battle. “Those things were difficult, and I had to get through that.”

Grammer appeared in a full-time role during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 and Season 2 and has continued to appear on the show in a guest-starring role in the seasons since.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills typically begins airing new seasons at the end of each year but thus far, a premiere date has not yet been announced. As for the show’s spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which also features Lisa Vanderpump, Bravo TV has also note yet confirmed a date for the series’ return.

