Ed Sheeran Spotted With Girlfriend After Quitting Twitter, Celebrates July 4 With Cherry Seaborn In NYC

Ed Sheeran was spotted with his girlfriend for the first time since quitting Twitter over internet trolls. The singer celebrated July 4 in NYC with Cherry Seaborn.

Living life off of social media

Ed Sheeran quit Twitter this past week after being disgusted by online trolls. The singer seemed to be totally carefree as he was photographed celebrating the July 4 American holiday with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, the Daily Mail reported.

On Tuesday, the “Shape of You” singer and his 25-year-old girlfriend were all smiles as they walked through the streets of New York City.

The couple was wearing matching England rugby shirts as they were spotted leaving their Manhattan hotel with their luggage, some sunflowers, and a bag of takeout from the high-end Italian eatery Carbone.

Sheeran wore a pair of burgundy cargo shorts and olive green sneakers, while his girlfriend wore a pair of rolled-up jeans and nude platform sandals.

The famous singer attempted to cover his face with a black hat and sunglasses.

Not letting trolls ruin his day

Ed Sheeran shocked his fans when he decided to quit Twitter after he was bombarded by vicious comments continuously, realizing that they were “ruining” his day.

His Twitter account was not deleted and still remains open, but the singer has only shared pictures that he has uploaded to Instagram since deciding to quit tweeting.

Reppin’ on July 4th A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Sheeran told the Sun that he “came off Twitter completely” and can’t even “read it.”

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

“The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Starting the first leg of the North American tour today in Kansas, very excited. Also, check out me on next months cover of Q magazine. Brilliant magazine, lovely people, always a pleasure x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

He also said that he would rather rely on family and friends for support, not Twitter trolls.

Ed’s last tweet came after he slammed fans for accusing him of using a backtrack instead of a live band. The singer explained that he was using a “loop station” and urged people to “Google” it.

Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

However, the singer-songwriter did not let the internet trolls affect his happiness too much, adding a second tweet that said, “Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all.”

Sunday Funday #giveitsomewelly A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images]