Amber Portwood Opens Up About The Money She’s Owed From Matt Baier

Amber Portwood was seen discussing her ongoing drama with ex-fiancé Matt Baier on last night’s Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special.

During last night’s episode, Amber Portwood sat down with longtime reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky while her controversial ex chose to call into the taping.

After revealing that she and Matt Baier are “not together” but are living in the same home because they are both on the deed, Amber Portwood blasted Baier for allegedly stealing from her.

“Where’s $60,000 dollars? Where’s $30,000?… Where’s 90 grand?” she asked, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on July 3.

Dr. Drew Pinsky then questioned the reality star’s ex-fiance about the missing $120,000 and learned it was “sitting in my backpack,” according to Baier.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were at odds for the majority of the taping of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles weeks ago. At one point, Baier attempted to smooth things over by telling Portwood to smile and telling her that she looked nice.

“That’s the man I fell in love with,” Amber Portwood replied.

Amber Portwood’s former fiancé went on to tell Dr. Drew Pinsky that things between them and Portwood had been rough for the past few months. However, according to Portwood, things between them had been tense for years, and all the while, she’s stood by his side.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on May 9, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were seen coming to blows during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B, which aired at the end of last month. Since then, the couple has been feuding online as they attempt to sort out their issues while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were scheduled to walk down the aisle in October, and earlier this year, during a trip to Las Vegas, Baier attempted to seal the deal in advance. As fans will recall, Baier tried to convince Portwood to marry him in Sin City, but after a brief chat with her brother, she decided it was not a good idea.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier feuded as the result of Portwood’s decision, and at one point, Baier said he would never marry the reality star after she turned down the idea.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]