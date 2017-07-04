Nina Dobrev Dating Paul Wesley, Refuses To Appear In ‘The Originals’ Season 5 With Ian Somerhalder

The former co-stars of The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, reportedly refused to share the screen with Ian Somerhalder in the fifth season of The Originals.

There were previous reports that the finale episode of The Vampire Diaries titled “I Was Feeling Epic” made many believe that if things will work out then along with Dobrev and Wesley, Somerhalder will reprise his role of Damon Salvatore in TVD’s official spinoff.

Apart from this, there were rumors that Nina will appear in The Originals as Tatia. In The Vampire Diaries universe, Tatia was a Petrova doppelgänger with whom both Niklaus and Elijah fell in love with in the late 10th century. According to the series’ storyline, she was the first doppelgänger to be created from Amara’s line after her earliest known ancestor was turned into a true immortal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during the span of TVD, Tatia was first mentioned in Season 2 during a flashback scene in which Elijah was introduced to Katerine Petrova. When he sees her for the first time, the first thing he says, “I’m sorry, you remind me of someone.”

Similar to this, she was also mentioned on multiple occasions in the released episodes of The Originals. In Season 2, she was mentioned in “Red Door,” “Chasing the Devil’s Tail,” and “Brotherhood of the Damned.”

If The Originals producers and writers decide to bring Tatia back on screen, there were speculations that Nina will be back on the silver screen. However, chances of Dobrev reprising her role are pretty slim. During her earlier interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Flatliners star made it clear that even though her departure from the supernatural show was questioned by many, she knew from the very beginning that her time in the television world was limited.

“It’s been a great journey, but at the end of the day, I’m not actually a vampire. The fairy tale has to end, and the next chapter has to begin.”

There are recent rumors that the reason behind Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley’s decision to not appear in The Originals because they both are dating in real life. According to the speculations, Dobrev started dating Wesley after she returned in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. However, they both have made it clear on multiple occasions that they are just very good friends.

Meanwhile, there were reports that after wrapping TVD’s Season 8, Ian is most likely to join the cast of The Originals. Celeb Dirty Laundry pointed out that Dobrev’s return would benefit both their careers, especially Somerhalder’s.

As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the recent claims are true but based on Nina’s on-screen chemistry with Wesley and her ex-boyfriend Somerhalder, it would be interesting to see if the executive producers or the network manages to convince TVD’s star cast to appear in The Originals Season 5.

Do you think Nina, Paul, and Ian will appear in the fifth installment of The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]