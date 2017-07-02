‘LazyTown’ Actor Stefan Karl Stefansson Posts Heartwarming Tribute To His Wife From His Hospital Bed

Stefan Karl Stefansson may be in the final stages of his battle with terminal cancer, but the LazyTown actor still has time to pay tribute to the wife who has stood by his side through the ordeal.

The popular actor has been flooded with love from fans since his wife announced in June that his cancer was no longer responding to treatment and that his days remaining were numbered. The actor who played Robbie Rotten on the popular Icelandic children’s show because a huge hit in the internet community in recent months, and the character was even named “Meme of the Year” by Reddit’s Dank Memes subreddit.

Stefansson decided to pay back some of that love, posting a heartfelt tribute to his wife Steinunn Ólin this weekend. In a Facebook post made from his hospital bed, Stefansson said he was “living the dream and have lived it since I first met her.”

“Elsku Steina, I love you more than anything in this universe, and I look forward to spending the next few years with you with laughter and joy as the past 14 years have been with us,” Stefansson wrote in his native Icelandic. “I hope we are getting caught up today so I can tell you all this in person, but I just told the outside world how much I love you my love.

“You’re my adventurous princess, and it will always be while our adventure continues to write itself.”

Stefansson also posted a series of photos with his wife, and the entire post quickly went viral with the LazyTown actor’s fans. It garnered more than 10,000 likes and reactions in just more than 12 hours, with many taking the time to write personal messages thanking Stefansson for his work and commending his perspective despite facing a terminal illness.

The tribute was not out of character for the man who played bumbling villain Robbie Rotten. As his character gained internet fame in the past few months, Stefansson has enjoyed playing along with the memes and even performed a live version of the song “We Are No. 1” for fans last year.

Even as his cancer diagnosis grew more grim, Stefansson has continued to interact with the fans who leave him messages on Facebook, thanking them for their support.

Fans are also trying to help pay Stefan Karl Stefansson back for the enjoyment his LazyTown character brought them. A GoFundMe page set up to help offset the cost of his treatment garnered more than $150,000, and some fans even started a petition to Iceland’s prime minister to erect a statue of Stefansson in the actor’s hometown in Iceland.

