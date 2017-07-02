Kenya Moore Shows Off Wedding Ring Marc Daly Put On Her Finger At Essence Festival

Kenya Moore has finally revealed the rock on her finger at the Essence Festival this week. After a six-month romance, Kenya and her husband Marc Daly tied the knot in St. Lucia. The happy newlywed was all smiles as she showed off the massive diamond ring on her finger.

It seems like a large rectangular diamond ring on a dual band. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to the red carpet alone wearing a teal jumpsuit and gold-colored heels. It seems like Kenya avoided her former cast mate Phaedra Parks, who was also at the event, as they were not photographed together.

During the event, Kenya described her newlywed status as the most blissful time of her life. She also admits that tying the knot was a little scary since it is a huge commitment. It is no surprise that her husband Marc Daly skipped the event as he was the subject of her discussion.

Kenya said that she wondered if she will ever find love at the age of 46. The reality TV star also said that nearly 50 percent of African American women never get married, and she credits her faith for helping her find true love.

“I’m a 46-year-old woman. And I’m a black woman. And so the statistics show that over 44% of us never get married, and that’s a real fact. So for me, I just kept the faith and just kept hoping and it just happened for me in a way I never expected it to so it had to be God,” Kenya said during her speech at the Essence Festival.

The former beauty queen also addressed the rumor that her husband is a paid actor or her past relationship has been staged. Kenya revealed that it is part of the reason why she is keeping her new marriage out of the public eye. Kenya Moore said that she draws her strength from her grandmother, and she wants to focus on her loving relationship with Marc Daly without being distracted from the public.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Kenya said that she has not discussed with her husband whether he will appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The 46-year-old actress and author recently shut down rumors that she has been fired from RHOA.

Reports suggest that she will film a ceremonial wedding in Season 10 of RHOA after the network was allegedly concerned that her secret marriage will affect the authenticity of the show.

Do you think Kenya Moore’s marriage will last?

