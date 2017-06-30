Charlize Theron Gets Down And Dirty As David Leitch’s ‘Atomic Blonde’ [Video]

Charlize Theron is back in action in a very literal sense in David Leitch’s new spy thriller, Atomic Blonde. Leitch, whose work includes 2014’s John Wick and the upcoming Deadpool sequel, delivers a suspenseful story, to judge by this final Atomic Blonde trailer, and Ms. Theron, performing many of her own stunts, makes this as explosive and addictive as any action flick.

Atomic Blonde: Chalize Theron’s Answer To The Call For A Female James Bond

As Collider reports, the final Atomic Blonde trailer really puts the action back into the spy thriller with Theron as a wild femme fatale, answering the question of what a female James Bond would look like. In fact, Charlize’s visually stunning portrayal of MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton might arouse deeper interest in bringing a woman to the James Bond role.

From the moment the Atomic Blonde trailer opens until the last seconds, before the credits take over, Theron is in non-stop fight mode, taking John Goodman’d advice to trust no one to heart.

Whether she’s taking on two foes at once, or using her enemy as an anchor to swing from a towering balcony, Theron certainly proves she has what it takes to compete with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise and Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne.

Is Atomic Blonde Setting Charlize Theron Up For A New Action Franchise?

Syfy Wire thinks so and maybe they’re not alone. The final Atomic Blonde trailer already compares itself to the franchises mentioned previously, suggesting director David Leitch and Focus Features are hoping to capitalize on the hunger for female action heroes. If the combination of Charlize Theron’s star power and the public’s love of high octane action can draw in a large enough audience, Lorraine Broughton may become as familiar a name as James Bond and Jason Bourne in no time at all.

What exactly is Atomic Blonde about?

Aside from the ultra fast paced action, explosions, and car chases, there is also the mystery of who might be MI6’s double agent, which is the mission Goodman’s Atomic Blonde character assigns to Theron. Sent alone to Berlin to complete her mission, Lorraine can only depend on fellow operative David Percival (James McAvoy), but even he may turn out to be a threat.

While in Berlin, Atomic Blonde has Charlize investigating the murder of one agent, while also attempting to obtain a list of treacherous double agents from enemy hands. How McAvoy fits into this remains to be seen.

Atomic Blonde, starring Sofia Boutella, Charlize Theron, and James McAvoy, opens in theaters on July 28.

[Featured Image by Focus Features]