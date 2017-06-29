‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Spills The Truth About Quinn And Ridge, Eric Demands Answers [Video]

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 3 tease tense moments are ahead for Eric (John McCook), Quinn (Rena Sofer), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Soap Opera Digest shared that next week Eric will learn the truth about Quinn and Ridge’s inappropriate relationship from Sheila. How will Eric react when he learns the juicy scoop?

Sheila Spills The Tea

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila has a hunch that Quinn doesn’t deserve Eric’s love. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sheila turns to Charlie (Dick Christie), who apparently believes that Quinn and Ridge had an affair. She will try to get him to tell her what he knows and claims that she only has Eric’s best interest at heart. Will he break down and trust Sheila isn’t going to use the information to hurt Eric?

Eric Learns The Truth

Eric finally learns that his wife and son have been carrying on an emotional affair behind his back for months. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will feel betrayed and hurt by his family, especially by Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke and Katie had a part in keeping the truth from Eric. Brooke decided not to tell Eric about Quin and Ridge out of concern for his health. She wasn’t sure if he was healthy enough to handle the news. Of course, when he finds out Eric will probably be pretty upset with her for not being honest with him.

Eric Confronts Them

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that after Eric learns of his wife’s betrayal, he heads to see Quinn and Ridge. He feels betrayed and hurt and simply cannot believe they would carry on like this behind his back. He really thought Quinn really loved him.

Eric demands answers from them and surprising, they both come clean. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they explain that they didn’t mean for it to happen but they had a deep connection but never took it to the next level.

Of course, that may not matter to Eric. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that as he listens to them rationalize their behavior, he cannot help but feel utterly disgusted by their behavior. What will happen next is anyone’s guess!

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge gives Quinn a gift that shows his true feelings. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZXXRervGlY pic.twitter.com/JCIzfu895M — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2017

Will Eric forgive Quinn and Ridge for their improper conduct?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]