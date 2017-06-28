Mila Kunis Debuts New Haircut That’s Much Shorter Than Her Normal Style

Mila Kunis is embracing summer as she opts for a shorter haircut this month. The mother of two was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday as she debuts a bob hairstyle.

The 33-year-old was seen shopping at Target with daughter Wyatt as she first gave fans a glimpse of her new hairdo. Mila is not known for changing up her hair, so her shorter cut comes as a surprise to most.

Us Weekly reported on Mila’s bob as the site stated she “ditched” her signature locks.

“…her signature locks were cropped into a chic bob. This is quite the departure for Kunis, who does not often change her haircut.”

The article reported that the bob style is officially the cut of summer 2017 as many female celebrities have been sporting the look recently. Stars such as Ashley Benson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gabrielle Union have all sported the short style.

Models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid opted for a bob this year as well, as reported by Us Weekly.

“The bob is officially the hottest haircut of 2017, as Kunis joins the ranks of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner as part of the bob mob.”

It seems Mila was ready for a change as she sought to deal with California’s heat in a fashion-forward way this summer.

#MilaKunis is rocking a shorter ‘do just in time for summer! ????????☀ (????: Instar)⠀ A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Some celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, have sported shorter hairstyles, only to have them turn out to be temporary wigs. Kunis has also rocked a fake bob before, but this time seems to be the real deal, according to Us Weekly.

The site mentions the actress testing out the look last year as she wore a hairdo that mimicked a bob.

“It turns out that Kunis hinted at the change-up a year ago when she sported a faux bob to the Bad Moms premiere on July 29, 2016.”

While Kunis looked the part in a pair of light denim overalls and round sunglasses, some fans were not feeling her new hairstyle. Entertainment Tonight followers commented on its Instagram post as some referred to the bob cut as a mom hairstyle.

“No, not the mom cut!”

Another Instagram user simply stated that they do not like Mila’s new shorter locks.

“Sorry, not a fan of the new do.”

Despite a few fans clearly not liking Mila’s latest haircut, some social media commenters stated her new style is inspiring their next cut.

“She’s giving me hair inspiration!! I wanna do the big chop soon too, and exactly her length as well!!”

Others said they’ve been thinking about getting short hair a lot lately, and Mila’s bob may finally be what makes them “do the big chop” soon.

Of course, fans’ opinions probably did not play a part in Mila’s decision to rock shorter hair this summer. After all, the actress has her hands full with a 2-year-old daughter and her 7-month-old son Dimitri.

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher recently purchased a beach home near Santa Barbara as they prepare to spend quality time with their kids. It seems Mila is gearing up for one amazing summer as she makes some big changes.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]