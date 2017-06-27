Charlie Sheen Reveals He Is The Owner Of The Most Coveted Pieces Of Sports Memorabilia Ever

Charlie Sheen, who has acted in classic baseball movies such as Eight Men Out and Major League, is known to be a big fan of the game and a diehard supporter of the Cincinnati Reds.

He was famously known to have owned the ball that went through Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series in which the New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox, keeping their “curse of the Bambino” alive (at least until 2004).

On Monday Sheen revealed that he also happens to be the owner of two of the most coveted pieces of baseball — nay sports — memorabilia in the entire world and they all are important pieces of baseball history related to the “Great Bambino” also known as George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

Sheen owns the New York Yankees’ original five-page contract that details the terms of the sale of Babe Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees. He purchased the contract from former Yankees’ owner Jacob Ruppert’s estate.

Only two other original copies of the contract exist. The Red Sox copy of the contract was sold in 2005 for $996,000 during an auction at Sotheby’s. The copy that was kept by the American League has been lost for decades and has never surfaced.

The contract is considered the most important document in the history of sports. It supposedly “cursed” the Red Sox, who did not win another World Series for 84 years, and made the Yankees the most successful team in baseball history, now having won 27 World Series Titles.

Ruth helped the Yankees to four World Series Championships and Sheen owns Ruth’s most cherished Championship ring from the 1927 World Series.

The 1927 Yankees are widely considered to be the greatest team ever assembled, truly rivaled only by the 1998 Yankees team. Other teams have come close but could not compare to the team nicknamed “Murderer’s Row.”

Sheen also revealed Monday that the items will be part of an auction of Lelands.com, that will end on Friday. The opening bid for the ring was a mere $100,000 but it has already elevated to over $600,000 according to ESPN.

Sheen made a public statement about his decision to sell his amazing memorabilia.

“While I have greatly enjoyed owning them, I thought now was the right time to sell the Holy Grail of Ruth memorabilia so others can enjoy them. It is my hope that whoever buys these will be able to put them on display for the public.”

Regarding the, very likely, insane amount of money he will make from the sale, Sheen seemed unconcerned, calling whatever money he makes from the sail “just gravy.”

He went on to say that he has enjoyed these items for “two decades and that the time has come” for others to be able to enjoy them, according to ESPN.com.

Josh Evans of the auction house Lelands.com, who is overseeing the auction, described the ring perfectly.

“It’s the greatest thing you can own from the greatest player in the greatest year.”

He’s exactly right.