Nintendo Switch Getting More Wii-U Ports? Nintendo Of America President Talks Possibility

Fans and owners of the Nintendo Switch could be in for a treat that might have already been expected.

The Nintendo brand has produced many classics in its time. While the Wii-U could be considered a “hit or miss” console, there’s no denying that some of its titles were definitely the former. If you were looking for the possibility of more Wii-U titles like Super Smash Bros. and other great hits being ported to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has confirmed that your hopes are not misplaced.

As reported by Waypoint, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed that fans can expect more Wii-U ports to come to the Switch. Not only that, but they’ll be more enhanced versions of their original versions. We’ve already seen this in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokken Tournament Deluxe, each being a port of their Wii-U versions with added bells and whistles. While the Nintendo Switch has already gotten off to a strong start, such a move by Nintendo only serves to strengthen both the system’s use and library.

The thought of being able to Up-Smash the competition both on the go and on a current generation system like the Nintendo Switch is certainly a “Wombo Combo”. Fils-Aime had this to say when asked if more Wii-U games could find a home on the Switch.

“What I would say is this: the observation you have that, given the install base of Wii U, there was some fantastic content that consumers did not get to play,” Fils-Aime began. “So that creates certainly a business opportunity. On the other hand, one of the things that we’ve discussed internally is, there really needs to be an additional element to that game to make it fresh, and to further compel the consumer to buy in.”

From the sounds of it, Nintendo is hoping to breathe life into what creations have been successful. Some would say that this has always been Nintendo’s agenda. It’s somewhat predictable to tell what kind of lineup we can expect, Mario and The Legend of Zelda being examples. Still, one could say that there’s no need to fix what isn’t broken.

Nintendo is also focusing on the future, as evidenced in a report by PvP Live where Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Switch are said to be leading Nintendo’s 2018 plans. Could Nintendo be finding its pace in focusing on the future just as closely as the past and present? Quite possibly. We don’t have more than announcements of future titles at this point, but fans can rest assured that crossed fingers for enhanced Wii-U ports aren’t for nothing.

“The response to what we’ve showcased, and it really is just a small tip for 2018, has been exceptionally positive,” Reggie stated. “You’ve got fans seeing Metroid Prime 4, hearing that Mr. Tanabe, who’s been involved in all of the Metroid Prime games, is going to be at the helm of that, the fans are tremendously excited. To hear that there’s going to be a core Pokémon RPG experience on the Nintendo Switch, the fans are incredibly excited.”

All in all, this is Nintendo’s chance to give the Switch a pace that rivals Sony or Microsoft. 2017 has proven to be a strong year for Mario and gang. One can only hope that 2018 will prove even stronger.

How do you feel about the Nintendo Switch? What games are you hoping will have enhanced ports from the Wii-U? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Christian Petersen/Getty Images]