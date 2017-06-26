Is Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Specs And Features Worth A $900 Price Tag?

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, the phablet’s comeback after the embarrassing Note 7 incident, is finally set to be released. As it aims to revive the Note phablet as a trusted brand, the upcoming device will offer a set of new features that will ultimately make it as the most expensive device Samsung has ever put out in the market.

Just How Expensive The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Be?

According to famed tipster Evan Blass of Venture Beats, Samsung has already started telling its partners its plans to sell the Galaxy Note 8 for a whopping €999. Is it going to be worth it? Let’s hope so. There are a number of things we still don’t know about the upcoming phablet, but if rumors and leaks are any indication, the Note device will pack more features than its smartphone counterpart.

The Galaxy Note 8 is set to be Samsung’s first dual-camera smartphone. Previous reports stated that the South Korean company initially planned for the feature to debut on the S8, but cost issues prevented them from doing so. Now, it seems like Samsung is going all out without thinking of the price.

Samsung is also keen on differentiating the Note 8 from the Galaxy S8. Aside from being bigger with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and an S Pen, the phablet will have more power than the smartphone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC is also on board, but it will be paired with 6GB RAM as opposed to the S8’s 4GB RAM.

Still, it will not have features like an integrated fingerprint scanner like the iPhone 8, which is the Note 8’s competitor in that price range. Apple’s smartphone also has thinner bezels as it plans to make the whole of the front to be a display, unlike Samsung’s flagships that leave bezels on the top and bottom portions.

As of now, it’s too early to tell if the Galaxy Note 8’s features will make consumers buy it in spite of an expensive price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 To Be Launched In September

Earlier reports have stated that we can expect a delay in the Galaxy Note 8’s release, but the recent leak shows that Samsung is back on track to a Q3 launch date. According to Blass, the unnamed source who revealed the company’s plans also said that the tech giant is planning a reveal in the second half of September.

This goes against recent rumors stating an August launch, which puts the release date ahead of the iPhone 8’s unveiling. A report from Value Walk mentioned that Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in second half of August, just before the IFA 2017 event in Berlin.

With these contradicting rumors, it might be best to wait for an official announcement from Samsung itself.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]