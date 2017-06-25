‘Power’ Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers: Ghost Fights For His Life And Freedom

Power Season 4 airs tonight and you can find out what you can expect ahead of the highly anticipated premiere date. Ghost was arrested by his ex-girlfriend in the season finale and the fourth season continues where it left off. In Episode 1 of Power, Ghost’s worst fears come true as he heads off to jail awaiting trial for a murder he did not commit.

You can watch Episode 1 of Power on the Starz app before the premiere. In the fourth season, Ghost will find out who his true friends are as his former lover Angela Valdez tries to put him away for life, while his wife Tasha attempts to keep the family together. Kanan is out for revenge now that Ghost is in prison, and Tommy Egan is the new drug connection and will likely attempt to sell drugs though Ghost’s legitimate nightclub Truth.

Ghost will try and portray himself as legit businessman James St. Patrick, while the prosecution team will attempt to prove that he is a high-level drug dealer and murderer. He is currently facing a murder charge for a crime he did not commit. Mike Sandoval killed Greg Knox to protect his cover, and Angela Valdez is convinced that Ghost did it after finding some forensic evidence that Ghost was in his apartment.

Tasha doesn't owe Ghost anything. Not anymore. #PowerTV premieres 6/25 on #STARZ. #WhoWillTurn A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on May 30, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp teases a major character being killed off in Season 4 of Power. Kemp also states that fans will be shocked by the outcome of the highly anticipated season in an interview with CNN and suggested that fans may also be enraged.

“When you’re done watching the show this season you’re going to be…I don’t want to say enraged,” Kemp said. “Shocked. That’s the word.”

Only one question remains. Who will turn? #PowerTV returns 6/25 on #STARZ. A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Kanan will attempt to exact revenge on Ghost through his son Tariq but it is unclear how he plans on doing this. He considered killing Tariq to get back at Ghost in Season 3 but it seems like he has other plans to get even with Ghost. Perhaps Kanan wants to make Tariq hate Ghost? We will have to tune in to find out.

Here is what our baby looks like at 6 years old. POWER me and Courtney worked on it 2 years before it got picked up, here we are season 4. #Topofthe????. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Angela Valdez will try and ignore her feelings for Ghost, and she is convinced that he is guilty. Tasha is expected to have a new love interest in the fourth season but it is not clear at this point who it may be. There was no casting announcement for a love interest. Leave your guesses in the comment section below.

Power Season 4 premieres on Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. It will be available on the Starz app at 12, leave your thoughts about Episode 1 in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]