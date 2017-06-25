‘Spider-Man’ Will Remain A PlayStation Exclusive, Developer Confirms

A handful of high-profile titles were shown off at last week’s E3 convention in Los Angeles, though few games managed to resonate with fans and stir up anticipation quite like Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man. For the first time, the public got a brief glimpse at in-engine gameplay, which was shown off during Sony’s keynote conference on June 12.

The gameplay trailer, which clocked in at just under nine minutes, kicked off with a few shots of a beautifully rendered New York City, before turning its attention to the famed webslinger. Infiltrating a construction site, he quickly dispatched a handful of thugs with ease, before making contact with Wilson Fisk, better known as The Kingpin. Shortly after, the battle took to the skies, as Spidey worked to prevent an out-of-control helicopter from crashing onto the streets below, all while fending off some rather persistent enemies.

Aside from showing off the game’s fluid combat and animations, we also got a glimpse at a few characters, such as Mr. Negative. Interestingly, the end of the video also showed a brief shot of Miles Morales. While the game will focus on Peter Parker, Miles has taken on the role of Spider-Man in some adaptations of the franchise, which has left some fans wondering just how he will factor into the game’s story.

Seeing as how the game was shown off at Sony’s conference, coupled with the fact that Sony Interactive Entertainment is publishing the game, it seemed likely that Spider-Man would be exclusive to Sony platforms, despite Insomniac Games’ history with producing titles on other consoles, such as the Xbox One exclusive, Sunset Overdrive.

While some fans remained hopeful that Spider-Man would one day make an appearance on other systems, Insomniac Games has confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming superhero action game will remain a PlayStation 4 exclusive after its release.

no, it's published by Sony and exclusive to PS4 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 20, 2017

Sony’s commitment to keeping Spider-Man might not come as a surprise to many, considering that the publisher closed out its E3 keynote with the aforementioned gameplay trailer. Speaking to The Telegraph, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, has affirmed the company’s enthusiasm for Insomniac Games’ work. Furthermore, he believes that a blockbuster hit such as Spider-Man is the best way for the PlayStation 4 to achieve sales figures of 100 million; a noticeable step up from the 60 million the console has sold to date.

Spider-Man is set to release in the first half of 2018, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Featured Image by Sony Interactive Entertainment]