Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s Wedding Date And Registry Revealed

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have revealed their possible wedding date, and they’re making sure that their adoring fans can buy them plenty of gift cards ahead of their big day.

According to the Duggar and Bates Families Tumblr, it appears that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have created a wedding registry on Amazon. A fan recently discovered the registry, and the wish list of wedding gifts also includes what may be the young couple’s wedding date: September 8, 2017. As In Touch Weekly reported, Joseph’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, listed a decoy date on her wedding registry, so there’s a possibility that Joseph decided to do the same. However, he did previously tell People magazine that he and Kendra were planning a fall wedding.

“We are not 100 percent sure as far as the exact date of the wedding, but we like fall at some point,” the Counting On star said earlier this month.

Joseph Duggar, 22, and Kendra Caldwell, 18, have created a wedding registry that’s rather modest when compared to those of the married Duggar daughters. Everything on it comes to a total of less than $6,000, and the most expensive item on the registry is a five-piece power tool set priced at $429. the second-most expensive item is a $400 blender.

The soon-to-be newlyweds seemingly don’t expect their wedding guests to be big spenders like Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard did. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the priciest present the missionary couple asked for was a $2,400 riding lawnmower. The most expensive item on Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s registry was a was a $899 Apple MacBook Air computer, and the costliest gift that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hoped to receive was a $600 Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw.

As is tradition with his family, Joseph and his bride have included a large number of gift cards for various restaurants on their wedding registry. Soon-to-be-married members of the family of reality stars likely include these items on their wedding registries because their fans can afford to buy them. Joseph and Kendra are asking for ten $25 gift cards to the MarketPlace Grill, which is one of the Duggar family’s favorite eateries. Other restaurants the lovebirds plan on frequenting after they tie the knot include Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Papa John’s, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, and Jason’s Deli. In total, they are asking for over $1,500 worth of restaurant gift cards.

Joseph and Kendra’s wedding registry is very similar to Joy-Anna and Austin’s in that it includes a lot of power tools, basic housewares, and kitchen appliances. The couple is also asking for hypoallergenic bedding, a safe, an apple peeling and coring machine, socks, a pair of men’s sneakers, and two sleeping bags.

Joseph Duggar proposed to Kendra Caldwell on May 26 during Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding reception. Joseph courted the preacher’s daughter for just three months before popping the question, and Counting On viewers got to see the big moment when Joy-Anna’s TLC wedding special aired earlier this month. Before fans know it, they’ll be watching Joseph and Kendra walking down the aisle.

