Is Maci Bookout Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’ Amid Ryan Edwards’ Drug Drama?

Maci Bookout has her fans in an uproar after discussing the idea of leaving Teen Mom OG.

According to a new report, the mother of three recently spoke of quitting her MTV gig after starring on reality television for the past several years during an interview with Fame10.

“It is definitely something that we decide, as far as Taylor and I are concerned, season by season,” Maci Bookout admitted, via OK! Magazine, regarding filming future seasons of Teen Mom OG.

After revealing that no future seasons are guaranteed, Maci Bookout hinted that she would likely come back — unless her story was no longer relatable to her viewers. As she explained, her struggles stemming from being a teenage mother haven’t gone away. So, at this point, she doesn’t have a clear signal to quit the show and hopes she can continue to give viewers something to learn from.

At the same time, Maci Bookout said that a time would eventually come where her three children, eight-year-old Bentley, two-year-old Jayde Carter, and one-year-old Maverick Reed, no longer want to deal with the camera attention and live the lives of reality stars.

When that day comes, Maci Bookout will return to her normal life in Tennessee.

Maci Bookout’s comments about her future with Teen Mom OG come in the midst of rumors regarding Ryan Edwards’ alleged struggles with drug addiction. As fans saw during an episode of the show earlier this month, Bookout spoke of her ex-boyfriend’s reported substance abuse while on vacation with Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell. She then admitted to her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she feared the father of her son Bentley could overdose.

After splitting from Ryan Edwards years ago, Maci Bookout welcomed two children with Taylor McKinney, and the couple tied the knot last October.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

