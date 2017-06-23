Brad Pitt Reportedly Loves Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston, Regrets Leaving Her For Angelina Jolie

The news that Angelina Jolie was divorcing Brad Pitt promptly sparked reports involving Jennifer Aniston, with allegations ranging from her amusement in seeing his second marriage crumble to her desire to get back in touch with her ex-husband. Now, even though months have passed since the world was shocked by the news that Brangelina was over, those reports keep right on coming. The latest report claims that Brad is still in love with Jennifer and regrets leaving his first wife for Angelina.

But if Pitt regrets his divorce from Aniston and wants to get back with her, how does he feel about the six children he shares with Jolie? No regrets there, according to another new report, which offers a rare inside look at Brad’s life with his children, from the movies he watches with his youngsters to what makes him share a laugh with his kids.

As for Jennifer, however, Pitt allegedly does have regrets. The Hollywood Gossip headlined a June 22 article with a message summing up Brad’s alleged views.

“Brad Pitt to Jennifer Aniston: I Still Love You!”

Insiders quoted by the Hollywood Gossip said that Pitt reportedly took a two-phase approach toward getting back together with Aniston. The sources claimed that he initially got back in touch with Jennifer to apologize to her in phase one, while the second phase allegedly turned into an attempt by the actor to rekindle his romance with Aniston.

One of the insiders revealed that he “basically made amends with Aniston.” Pitt reportedly told her he was apologizing for “all the heartbreak” he caused her.

Brad has said in previous interviews that he stopped drinking and drugs. In one recent interview cited by the Hollywood Gossip, Brad revealed that he took at least a drag on a joint or a drink “every day since college.” However, he also said that he changed his behavior in the wake of Jolie’s divorce filing in September.

Consequently, the source claimed that reportedly looking back on his life with Jennifer, Pitt also is pondering the question of how his lifestyle involving booze and joints affected his first marriage.

“[Brad wonders] if he would have left Jen for [Angelina Jolie] if he hadn’t been so dependent on alcohol and drugs back then.”

But now, after having apologized in phase one of Pitt’s alleged attempt to reconnect with Aniston, the actor supposedly has moved into phase two, allegedly taking his return to Jennifer to a new level. As part of phase two, Brad reportedly wishes he had never divorced Aniston, said one of the insiders.

The source also claimed that Pitt has gone so far as to fall “in love with his first wife again.” Going even further, the insider spoke for Brad’s “fans, friends and loved ones” in describing the actor’s reportedly changed views so many years after his divorce from Jennifer.

“Like his fans, friends and loved ones, he feels he never should have broken up with Jen 12 years ago,” added the source.

“He now believes that leaving Jen for Angie was the biggest mistake of his life. Jen will always be the love of Brad’s life.”

The Hollywood Gossip pointed out that Aniston is currently “happily married” to Justin Theroux, however, cautioning that regardless of all those reports connecting Jennifer to Brad, she actually moved on with her romantic life a long time ago.

In addition, the publication reported that Pitt was left alone on Father’s Day due to a trip that Angelina made with their six kids. However, because of Brad’s alleged plan to rekindle his romance with Aniston, he reportedly will enjoy the “last laugh” in his relationship with Jolie, claimed the Hollywood Gossip.

Amid all these allegations about Pitt wishing that he had never left Aniston and wanting to renew their romance, actor Will Ferrell is stepping up to speak out on Brad’s bond with his kids. For anyone speculating about how Pitt’s alleged regrets over leaving Jennifer might affect his feelings toward the kids he shares with Jolie, Will just dished up the sweet details on how Brad and his children have bonded over Ferrell’s films.

In a Facebook Live interview, Will revealed a comment that Pitt made. The two actors’ voices starred in 2010’s Megamind, reported ET.

To Ferrell, Brad is just another dad who enjoys watching funny films with his children.

“Brad Pitt is another guy who’s just like, ‘I can’t tell you how many of your movies we’ve just sat and watched with the kids…sharing a laugh.'”

Will also shared that he feels when a family connects with humor as a group in the way that Pitt described, it’s “a real rite of passage” for all of them.

“It’s really special,” summed up Ferrell.

It’s not just the movie nights involving Will’s films that have reportedly brought Brad and his kids closer together amid his alleged attempt to rekindle his romance with Jennifer Aniston.

Hollywood Life reported that Pitt has been focused on getting his relationship with his children “back on track.” The 53-year-old actor’s efforts have “brought him and the kids closer together,” a source told Hollywood Life. And they’ve had some fun, as Will Ferrell’s comment about those movie nights indicated.

“They’ve gone to the zoo, had movie nights at home, and he even cooks for them,” shared the insider.

