Henry Deutschendorf, ‘Ghostbusters 2’ Child Star Commits Suicide at 29

Henry Deutschendorf, the baby who appeared in the blockbuster movie, Ghostbusters 2, has died last week by committing suicide. He was found hanged at his home in Escondido, CA. He was 29.

Deutschendorf was popularly known as baby Oscar in the sequel of supernatural comedy film that was released in 1989. He has a twin brother named William who was also in the film as Dana Barrett’s (Sigourney Weaver) child.

Henry and his twin brother were one-time actors as they did not appear in any other movie or show after their stint in Ghostbusters 2. However, they recently participated in a short TV project titled “Cleanin’ Up the Town,” a documentary about the Ghostbuster movie they appeared in.

Rather than being in the show business, Henry and William became trainers in the martial arts center that they set up in California. Things were going well with the twins when in August 2008, Henry was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

This mental disorder took its toll on the martial artist and it apparently led to his death. Henry’s demise was personally announced by William via a long tribute which he posted on Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (BBR) fundraising website.

Through the post, William revealed that Henry has been suffering for a long time due to his mental condition that was made worst by symptoms of mood disorders. Unfortunately, his brother could not handle it anymore and lost his battle with the illness.

According to TMZ, it was also William who found Henry’s lifeless body in his apartment. After the tragic incident William and his family decided to start a fundraising project to raise awareness for the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. The drive is also meant to share memories of Henry as a brother and son.

Part of what William wrote reads, “The side effects of the medication took a toll on Hank. He felt like a zombie, lost his personality, gained weight quickly, slept for twelve hours a day, and had to use all of his willpower just to lift his hand to drink a cup of water. My brother was left with a band aid for a gunshot wound.”

Henry Deutschendorf, who played Baby Oscar in "Ghostbusters II," dead at 29 after committing suicide https://t.co/Ul9gUTix0B pic.twitter.com/hJv22GpMiB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 22, 2017

Schizoaffective disorder is a condition that shows symptoms of both schizophrenia and mood disorder. it affects the way a person thinks, acts, perceives reality, and express emotions. Combined with the mood disorder, it makes patients feel worthless, hopeless and display severe mood changes.

Meanwhile, Henry Deutschendorf is also the nephew of the late musician and songwriter John Denver.

[Featured Image by Cleanin’ Up the Town/Twitter]