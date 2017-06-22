‘iZombie’ Season 3 Finale, Episode 13, Preview: A ‘Shocking Truth’ Is Revealed

The Season 3 finale of iZombie is nearly here. But what will go down in Episode 13? Let’s have a look at everything that has been revealed so far about the upcoming episode.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 3 finale, Episode 13, of The CW Network’s iZombie. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported, the CW Network has renewed iZombie for Season 4. As a result of this, what fans will see in the Season 3 finale is not what originally took place. iZombie‘s creator Rob Thomas revealed that Episode 13 had to be changed to accommodate for the Season 4 renewal. It is unclear what changes were made as a result of this. However, Thomas did reveal that Episode 13 will result in a cliffhanger that fans will have to wait until the Season 4 premiere to see resolved.

Episode 13 of iZombie Season 3 is called “Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2.” You can view the full synopsis, as listed on Spoiler Guide, for the next episode of iZombie below.

“Liv (Rose McIver) uncovers a shocking truth with far-reaching consequences. A reeling Major (Robert Buckley) looks to the future, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) gets closure. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) makes a business proposal.”

While Liv may discover a “shocking truth,” according to Film Book, Episode 13 of iZombie will see “things come to a head with the zombie crisis and Liv reveals the truth.” Does this indicate that Liv could go public with whatever she discovers in the Season 3 finale?

Episode 11 of iZombie saw Blaine make a business proposal to Stacey Boss (Eddie Jemison), but it seems Blaine is still expanding his brain business in the Season 3 finale. The question is, with whom?

The trailer manages to reveal that the Season 3 finale of iZombie is set to action-packed without actually giving away too much of the actual plot or any spoilers for Episode 13.

You can view the trailer for Episode 13 of iZombie below.

Finally, Film Book has also released the promotional images for the Season 3 finale of iZombie. You can view a selection of these images in the gallery below.

‘iZombie’ Season 3 Finale, Episode 13, Preview: A ‘Shocking Truth’ Is Revealed The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13, David Anders as Blaine and Robert Buckley as Major

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

The CW Network’s íZombie,’ Season 3 finale, Episode 13

Are you excited about the Season 3 finale of iZombie? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 3 of iZombie concludes on The CW Network with Episode 13 (titled “Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2”) on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by The CW Network]