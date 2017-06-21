Is the cast of Vanderpump Rules getting bigger ahead of Season 6?

Although a cast announcement for the new season likely won’t be announced for several more months, longtime cast member Scheana Marie recently shared a photo of the newest addition to SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

As she and her boyfriend, actor Robert Parks-Valletta, spent time together at SUR Restaurant days ago, Scheana Marie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with a man named Adam Spott and the girlfriend of her co-star James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss.

“My pageant queen and SUR’s newest!” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of her photo.

Scheana Marie didn’t say anything about Adam Spott joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules but if he does come aboard the Bravo TV reality series, fans surely wouldn’t mind seeing him with the other member of the show. After all, he’s a signed model and extremely good looking. That said, he doesn’t appear to have any ties to any of the cast members of the show.

On Adam Spott’s Instagram page, he appears to have a big group of friends but none of them have been seen on Vanderpump Rules. In addition, the cast of Vanderpump Rules don’t appear to have any photos of Spott on their pages.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been filming the sixth season of the reality show since earlier this spring and is expected to continue filming until late summer or early fall. That said, the new season won’t be seen on Bravo TV until late this year.

Although fans will have to wait until late 2017 to reunite with the Vanderpump Rules cast, they do have one very exciting series to look forward to this summer: Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. The new spinoff show featuring Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will follow the couple as they travel to Kentucky to meet with her family.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss the premiere of Season 6 later this year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]