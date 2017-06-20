Jenelle Evans is reportedly making an effort to contact her estranged father, Robert Evans.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star is struggling with abandonment issues, and in an effort to get over the hardship, she’s determined to get in touch with Robert and put her issues to rest once and for all.

On June 10, Hollywood Life revealed that Jenelle Evans hadn’t seen her father since she was a little girl and still suffers from “serious abandonment issues.” That said, she is hoping to move forward with a healthier relationship with Robert and would love to speak to him on the phone.

Despite her abandonment issues, Jenelle Evans is said to be in a good place, and as she attempts to locate her father, she’s said to be clean and sober. She’s also finally spending quality time with her oldest child, 7-year-old Jace, who remains in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans. As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans went to court last month and was awarded visitation rights to her son.

“[Jenelle Evans] really wants to tackle her remaining, outstanding issues, and a large part of those stem from her father,” the Hollywood Life insider explained.

As she attempts to make amends with Robert, Jenelle Evans is reportedly wondering why he decided to cut her out of his life completely. Although she allegedly understands that his relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans, wasn’t going well, she doesn’t get why he would leave her at the same time he left her mom.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the longtime reality star and mother of three is currently planning to get married to fiancé David Eason, the father of her youngest daughter, 4-month-old Ensley, and recently revealed that an official wedding date has been set.

In addition to Jace and Ensley, Jenelle Evans is also mom to 2-year-old Kaiser from her previous relationship with Nathan Griffith.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

