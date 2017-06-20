Ryan Seacrest And Simon Cowell At War! ‘American Idol’ Reboot Reportedly Has To Choose Between Them

Ryan Seacrest might be leaving Kelly Ripa behind for the ABC reboot of American Idol. The Live with Kelly & Ryan star is reportedly in negotiations to host the hit singing competition next year. The only thing standing in his way is former Idol judge Simon Cowell. Will Seacrest beat out Cowell and leave Ripa empty-handed?

According to Radar Online, Seacrest is pushing hard for the coveted hosting position but isn’t happy with what ABC is offering. The network allegedly dished out $25 million to the show’s newest judge, Katy Perry, but only offered Seacrest half as much to host. Seacrest was understandably frustrated with the low salary, and it isn’t clear if the two sides can reach an agreement.

Seacrest has been open about his future with the franchise. He’s talked about returning to Idol on Live and later admitted that he always loved hosting the hit singing competition. According to Us Magazine, Seacrest was already in Idol negotiations when he inked the deal to co-host Live with Ripa.

“The network doesn’t need both of them,” a source shared. “If they can get Simon on the judging panel, then Ryan won’t be necessary, and they’ll likely cast him aside.”

That said, Ryan Seacrest will have to make room in his busy schedule if he wants to return to American Idol in 2018. Along with his co-hosting duties, Seacrest has his own radio show and produces several reality TV shows. If he agrees to host Idol, his future on Live with Kelly & Ryan remains uncertain.

In the meantime, Cowell has not confirmed his involvement in the new season. Sources, however, claim that the former Idol judge is interested in returning, and ABC doesn’t need Cowell and Seacrest for the reboot to be successful.

“I’ve always loved the show, and if I could do it forever, I would do it forever,” Seacrest stated. “Who am I if not the American Idol guy?”

ABC has not announced its plans with Cowell and Seacrest. The network was expected to make a big announcement during Upfronts, but it only confirmed Perry’s involvement in the new season. Given Perry’s bloated salary, Herald Extra reports that things aren’t looking good for the reboot.

Apart from Seacrest and Cowell, Kelly Clarkson was expected to make her debut on the judge’s panel. The Season 1 winner, however, declined the offer and defected to NBC. Clarkson’s departure is one reason why the network threw so much money at Perry in an effort to avoid a similar disaster.

American Idol is expected to premiere in 2018 on ABC.

