Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is weighing in on the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The Rocky star has his eyes set on the UFC champion, calling him a “real-life Rocky.”

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the veteran actor and asked about his bet on the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight. Sylvester quipped that he “always [has] the underdog,” adding that he’s Team McGregor all the way. The 70-year-old actor also claimed that the UFC superstar has good odds against the celebrated boxer.

This is despite the fact that Conor has no professional boxing experience. However, it is worth noting that the 28-year-old fighter had boxing training when he was younger.

In fact, Stallone even called him “the best” in boxing and referred to him as a “real-life Rocky.” When asked if he thinks that McGregor is good enough to beat Mayweather, Stallone gave a confident nod then slightly backpedaled with a joke, “Then again, I live my life in fantasy.”

The reporters then told Sylvester that Mayweather is trying to beat Rocky Marciano’s record — an iconic role that he played in the Rocky movies. In response, the Hollywood actor humorously said that Mayweather is “gonna get hurt.”

Aside from being a huge boxing fan, the Rambo actor is also one of the celebrity minority owners of the UFC. In the end, he assured fans that the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight will be something worth watching, considering that it is something that has never been done before.

Aside from Stallone, his Expendables co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger also confirmed his attendance in the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. However, unlike Sylvester, Arnold did not publicly pick a side and remained neutral.

Schwarzenegger is also a huge fan of boxing and even attended some of the biggest fights in the industry. In April, the Terminator actor was at the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko fight in England.

The former California governor also attended a couple of Mayweather’s fights in the past. Arnold also watched Conor McGregor’s fight against Chad Mendes in the UFC 189.

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight will be a 12-round boxing match with both fighters using 10-ounce gloves. UFC President Dana White also confirmed that McGregor and Mayweather will fight at 154 pounds. Floyd and Conor will also be tested by USADA for performance-enhancing drugs to ensure a fair fight.

Dana revealed that McGregor is expecting to make around $100 million for the fight while Mayweather will not settle for less, asking for double or triple of the said amount.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight is scheduled to take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena. Ticket prices have not been revealed yet.

