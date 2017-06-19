‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion In The Works? The Cast Is Dropping Major Hints

Is there a Jersey Shore reunion in the works? The cast of the former MTV reality TV series is dropping hints like crazy on social media that a revival or a reunion of some sort is about to go down.

According to Pop Culture, the former members of the Jersey Shore cast have been causing quite the stir on social media. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Pauly D all posted very cryptic photos revealing that they were up to something. The cast was seen back at their old stomping grounds, and fans immediately began to freak out over the possibilities of seeing a reunion show.

As the report states, while the cast has revealed something is happening, it is currently unclear what the nature of the Jersey Shore reunion is. The former cast members may be doing a photo shoot reunion, a TV segment, or coming together to live at the shore for a bit in a full-on revival of the series. Cameras have been seen following the cast, and fans are getting very excited about what is to come.

Jersey Shore was one of MTV’s biggest reality shows. The series ran from 2009-2012. The show was very controversial, especially at the beginning, as it depicted a group of young Italians partying, fighting, and hooking up at the shore for the summer. The show launched a few spin-offs and many catchphrases.

Most of the cast have continued to stay in contact with one another since the show’s end, with Snooki and JWoww even starring in other reality TV projects together and hosting a web series side by side. In a recent episode of their web series, the two friends returned to the shore house with their children in tow to show off their former home to their children and relive the crazy times they had there before becoming wives and mothers.

Snooki is definitely ready for a Jersey Shore reunion, but probably with a lot less meatball problems: https://t.co/N3qDXnDX5W pic.twitter.com/VK7aXTZcc6 — E! News (@enews) June 8, 2017

What are your thoughts on the possible Jersey Shore revival or reunion that seems to be taking place? Would you watch the show if MTV brought it back, or do you think it is time for the cast to move on?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]