‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: ‘BB19’ Cast Revealed Early, Creates Additional Buzz On Twitter

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include pictures of the new houseguests. The BB19 cast list has leaked early, giving fans a glimpse at the 16 houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 prize this summer. A post on Twitter presents the 16 BB19 cast photos, allowing fans to start picking their favorites based on looks alone. That has been enough to put social media into a frenzy, making #BB19 one of the most popular items on Twitter.

The BB19 cast was revealed overnight, despite a prior announcement that it wouldn’t come out until 6 a.m. PT on Monday (June 19). Following the release of the names and photos, CBS was set to then post the cast interviews, with former houseguest Jeff Schroeder introducing the new cast members. It wasn’t expected that there would be additional Big Brother 19 spoilers before the cast interviews even got revealed.

If the early response from social media is a true indication, then fans of the show are very excited about the BB19 cast list. Many people are already picking who they think will emerge as the Big Brother 19 winner, with people purporting to be family members of the BB19 cast also seen posting to Twitter. With an entirely new cast for the first time in several years, have fans finally received houseguests that will make everyone excited?

Curious about #BigBrother but hesitant to jump in? Allow us to teach you the BB basics: https://t.co/Iuebu25pZZ pic.twitter.com/ei3CjZ08mF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 16, 2017

Even former houseguest Paul Abrahamian has entered into discussions about the BB19 cast reveal, asking followers to tell him who their favorites are this season. So is it fair to judge the BB19 cast members by their photos alone? Whether it’s fair or not, fans are already doing that all over Twitter, with so many people now using the BB19 hashtag that it is officially trending in the United States. That has to be a good sign to producers and for CBS, as it shows how interested people are in learning more information about how Big Brother 19 will work.

There are also viewers of the show who feel that the BB19 cast leak was done by CBS in order to create even more buzz before the interviews are posted on the live feeds. No matter how the information made its way to Twitter, it has generated a lot of interest, with nine days left until the June 28 season premiere. If this is any indication of how information could get leaked before that first episode, then fans might get to see more Big Brother 19 spoilers online before the live feeds get turned on inside the BB19 house.

