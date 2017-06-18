‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Maya Loses Lizzy, Custody Issue Rips Nicole And Zende Apart?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 19 to 23 tease huge family drama and explosive confrontations as Maya (Karla Mosley) faces the possibility of losing her daughter, Nicole (Reign Edwards) reneges on a promise, and Julius (Obba Babatundé) jumps into the fray.

Here’s what’s happening with the Avants this week according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Will Nicole keep her word?

Rick (Jacob Young) will inform Maya that because of a glitch with the paperwork, she was never Lizzy’s legal guardian. Spoilers say that he will try to assure her that the problem can be fixed by having Nicole sign new forms.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Nicole will be thinking twice about signing the papers that will transfer legal guardianship of Lizzy to Maya and Rick. This is despite a promise she made when she agreed to the surrogacy.

Now that she has been informed that she probably won’t be able to conceive, Nicole is tempted to keep Lizzy for herself. While Rick and Maya were away, she and Zende bonded with the little girl and she has started to think of the three of them as a family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Nicole and Zende are given discouraging news about a mutual goal. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Kx4OIjsGni pic.twitter.com/naIef6zvaX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 19, 2017

Spoilers indicate that Nicole’s hesitation will infuriate Maya and that this will lead to a heated confrontation between the two that could tear the whole Avant family apart.

Julius stuns Maya

When Julius hears about the problem, he decides to take Nicole’s side. Julius, after all, was never supportive of the surrogacy. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, now that his younger daughter is having trouble conceiving, Julius will try to convince Maya to hand Lizzy over to Nicole.

While in Paris for a photo shoot, Maya receives news that puts a plan for the future on hold. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3AfPs7Uv82 pic.twitter.com/o4JtD1mDg6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2017

Maya will be appalled by the suggestion. Nonetheless, she will agree that asking Nicole to be their surrogate probably wasn’t a good idea.

Nicole and Zende’s relationship begins to fall apart

Meanwhile, Nicole and Zende (Rome Flynn) will have a big fight about the Lizzy situation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Zende will give his two cents on the issue and that Nicole will be angered by what he says. Perhaps Zende isn’t on board with the idea of taking Lizzy away from Maya and Rick?

Nicole is going through a hard time after learning that her one chance to have a baby was already taken. ???????? Will she ever be able to start a family with Zende?#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 25, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Maybe Zende hasn’t fully grasped the fact that he and Nicole might never have a child of their own. Or maybe he’s still hoping that Nicole’s doctor was wrong. Whichever the case, Zende will be unsure about his wife’s stance on the matter. As for Nicole, she might soon have to stop thinking about her own needs and start thinking about what’s best for Lizzy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Bad news, baby blues, and hot moves… all this week on #BoldandBeautiful! Don't miss it on #CBSDaytime! pic.twitter.com/L80R1TVOO2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]