Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming Schedule Has Him Appearing A Lot More On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Last week on Monday Night Raw, the fans got to see WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the first time in two months, but is he gone again? Believe it or not, Lesnar is not going to be on Raw this week, even though he had a huge brawl with Samoa Joe last week, but it won’t last long. The upcoming WWE schedule actually has the “Beast Incarnate” showing up much more often as we head toward Great Balls of Fire.

As reported by WrestleZone, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to be on Monday Night Raw this week, but as always, anything is possible. His giant brawl with Samoa Joe last week was a great way to bring him back to TV, but WWE isn’t going to give everything away at once.

Still, their big fight has been a huge hit for the company and the YouTube video actually has more than 6.1 million views as of this writing. It is obvious the fans are loving this new program and want to see more of it. The good thing for them is that they’re in luck and they’re definitely going to see a lot more of Lesnar at the very least.

Even though the world has seen very little of Lesnar in the last two months, that is all about to change. He won’t be appearing this week, but Brock is scheduled for each episode of Monday Night Raw in the three weeks following this one.

That does include the go-home show leading up to Great Balls of Fire and the night-after episode which could actually say a lot. Depending on what happens on the Raw following the pay-per-view, that may be very telling in whether WWE is going to continue his feud with Samoa Joe or allow him to move onto something else.

Lesnar’s presence on Raw is truly needed as the ratings are just awful and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to never have the WWE Universal Champion on television. Obviously, the 30-day title defense rule was thrown out the window a long time ago.

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe may be just what WWE has needed to help them save their flagship show from falling any farther down in the ratings. It has been brutal since WrestleMania 33 and the fans have wanted something exciting and new. Well, they’re finally getting it and WWE isn’t going to stop pushing this feud anytime soon. Expect to see Lesnar on a lot more episode of Monday Night Raw leading up to the huge title match at Great Balls of Fire.

