One Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel’s Guys Found Love In ‘Paradise’ Before Production Was Halted

Filming for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise came to a grinding halt just days after the cast and crew arrived in Sayulita, Mexico earlier this month. However, at least one of the Season 4 contestants, a frontrunner from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, found a love connection during his brief stay on the set.

Warning: Please note that there are spoilers for Rachel’s season ahead — the contestant will appear on upcoming episodes of The Bachelorette.

Earlier this month, ABC released the names of the first round of Bachelor in Paradise cast members. Several contestants were not on the list, including Dean Unglert. Keep in mind, the Bachelorette is filmed weeks before the season begins on television, so Unglert’s elimination has not aired on the popular ABC reality show yet.

If Reality Steve‘s Bachelorette spoilers are correct, Rachel will send Dean home after the hometown dates episode that will air in July. Although he made it to the top four, Steve has noted that he thinks Unglert may not be a top pick for the Bachelor, so he headed to Paradise instead.

The premise behind Paradise, a Bachelor spinoff that started in August 2014, is to bring former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together, giving them a chance to find love. Although the Season 4 contestants didn’t have much time to go on dates before filming was suspended, Dean Unglert reportedly left the show with one of the girls from Nick Viall’s season.

According to Reality Steve, Dean hit it off with Kristina Schulman from Nick Viall’s season. Steve reported that Kristina was dating Jef Holm (Bachelorette, Season 8) before she left to film Paradise. Once filming stopped, Dean and Kristina reportedly left Mexico and started traveling together.

Whether they are still together, or not, is a bit of a mystery. It’s possible that their contract with ABC does not allow them to reveal the details of their relationship in the off chance that production for the series resumes.

Fleeting love stories are the norm on the summer reality series, so if Deans relationship with Kristina lasts, it will be one of the few success stories for the franchise.

So far, most of the relationships formed on past seasons of Paradise have led to speedy breakups, but there have been two success stories. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (Season 2) are married, with a baby on the way.

According to Us Weekly, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass (Season 3) tied the knot this weekend — many of their Bachelor franchise friends tweeting congratulatory messages to the couple. E! Online reported that their wedding will air on ABC, although a date has not been confirmed just yet.

Of note, The Bachelorette returns on Monday night after a one-week hiatus due to the NBA Finals. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on June 19 to watch Dean Unglert go on his first one-on-one date with Rachel Lindsay.

