Don’t Break Your Surface Laptop, You Might Not Be Able To Repair It

The Surface Laptop looks great on the outside with its sleek build, but the same cannot be said on the inside. Prying open Microsoft’s laptop reveal “a glue-filled monstrosity,” rendering it not upgradeable nor repairable.

You Can’t Repair The Surface Laptop On Your Own

To open Microsoft’s Surface laptop, you will have to destroy. That’s the conclusion that the folks over at iFixit came to after tearing down the laptop. First of all, there are no screws holding the device together. The Alcantara fabric had to be torn – at the point of no return – in order to access the internals. Underneath is a shield held by adhesive and some plastic bits, which can’t be put back together.

It doesn’t get easier from there. Removing the keyboard plate reveals that the components are glued, soldered, or permanently attached to its surroundings. The motherboard is covered in thermal pads, it took a lot of parts to remove before they got to the battery that they discovered to be stuck to the case.

The verdict? You might be better off buying a new Surface laptop instead of attempting to repair it yourself. It’s nearly impossible to disassemble it without utterly destroying it. Even Microsoft might have a hard time proving us wrong.

“The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It’s a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can’t be opened without destroying it.”

Hey @Microsoft ! Got a magical opening procedure for the @surface Laptop? We couldn't open it without breaking it. https://t.co/GcXLYsgGom pic.twitter.com/AoMClPQLkx — iFixit (@iFixit) June 16, 2017

Surface Laptop Is The Worst When It Comes To Repairability

Per The Verge, the Surface Laptop scored 0/10. Although a high score can’t be expected of Microsoft, whose Surface Book got a rating of 1/10 a few years ago, it’s still too low for a device coming from a big brand.

So if you’re one to tinker with your devices to upgrade its CPU, RAM, and the likes and to perform first aid, the Surface Laptop might not be for you. But if you’re more of a casual user who can’t be bothered to tear open its devices, which comprises most of users nowadays, the latest laptop by Microsoft is still a great buy.

With great specs and a pretty look, the Surface Laptop is worth the $1,000 you’ll splurge on it. If something gets broken, you can just leave it to Microsoft to deal with the mess they made.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]