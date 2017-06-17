Carrie Fisher’s Cause Of Death Released By Coroner, Daughter Billie Lourd Speaks Out

Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died suddenly in late 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, screen legend Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later, leaving fans and Fisher’s family reeling from the double tragedies.

According to the coroner, the exact cause of Carrie Fisher’s death is unknown, but they are sure that it has to do with sleep apnea. Other causes of death include listed atherosclerotic heart disease and “drug use.” Although it has not been specified to the public which drugs Carrie Fisher was using, the report states that the actress was taking “multiple substances.” Whether they were prescription or illegal drugs remains unspecified at this time. Carrie had admitted to doing illegal drugs, such as cocaine and LSD in the past.

Carrie Fisher left behind one daughter, actress Billie Lourd, who was known for her role as Chanel No. 3 in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens. She has also been dating Taylor Lautner, who appeared on the show with her, and whom has been incredibly supportive of his girlfriend during this dark time in her life.

Billie Lourd made a statement to People regarding her mother’s drug use and depression.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure.”

???????????????????? feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Carrie Fisher had a sense of humor, even in death. The Star Wars actress had famously asked to be cremated, with her ashes housed in a giant Prozac pill. Her friends and family honored her wishes, and the giant Prozac pill was placed alongside her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

It is fitting that Carrie and Debbie are buried together, as the pair were extremely close during their lifetimes. They even lived next door to one another in Coldwater Canyon before passing away, one right after the other.

????????‍❤️‍???????? happy birthday to my #abadaba (yes that's what I call her hahah granny just wasn't hip enough…) the most incredible grandma a gal could ask for A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Billie Lourd has remained exceptionally strong during this difficult time, and has been attempting to honor the legacy of her mother in the best way she knows how. The young actress got to play a small role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside her mother, who reprised her role as Princess Leia. The film was released in 2015.

Billie will continue Carrie Fisher’s legacy by starring in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it is uncertain if her role will be larger in the upcoming flick.

✨????F????✨ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:17am PDT

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]