Selena Gomez Scared Of Bella Hadid Run-In At Coachella: The Weeknd To Protect Girlfriend At Festival?

Selena Gomez fears a potential run-in with Bella Hadid if she attends this year’s Coachella music festival, which is why she has allegedly asked The Weeknd to accompany her to the event.

Selena hasn’t spoken to Bella ever since she started seeing the R&B singer in December. Hadid was stunned by the news that the duo was dating since she’s more or less considered Selena Gomez to be a close family friend through the bond that the singer had shared with Bella’s sister Gigi.

The fashion model was so devastated that she allegedly asked her friends to choose between her or Selena Gomez, stressing that a friend who can date their pal’s ex-boyfriend is nothing but a traitor and a backstabber.

To make matters worse, Bella was bothered by the fact that Selena didn’t even bother giving her a heads up and reach out about her romance with The Weeknd, having supposedly known that the only reason Hadid and her ex-boyfriend broke up was down to their hectic schedules.

Bella had plans to eventually reconcile with The Weeknd once they were able to make time for themselves, but it seemed rather obvious that the R&B singer had other plans in mind.

Selena Gomez is now said to be worried that she’ll run into her former pal at this year’s Coachella, an event that both stars are known to attend every year. It’s worrying for Selena Gomez because she’s not a confrontational kind of person, a source tells Hollywood Life, and she really doesn’t want it to escalate into a huge argument.

According to the outlet, Selena Gomez is begging her beau to follow her to the festival and remain by her side, fearing that if she goes by herself, she’ll have to face Bella on her own, which will subsequently put her in an uncomfortable position.

Selena Gomez is fully aware of the fact that she has to face the 20-year-old sooner or later, but it has to be under the right circumstances. From Selena’s understanding, Bella is still furious with Gomez, so a potential run-in could easily escalate into something more than just an argument, and Selena just isn’t prepared for that kind of drama.

“Selena [Gomez] wants to do Coachella and she wants The Weeknd to join her,” a source tells the news site. “They are both huge fans of many of the artists there and she loves going to the music festival. All her friends will be there and she wants him to get to know them too.”

The likes of Taylor Swift and Gigi are also expected to attend the festival, which is really going to make things uncomfortable for Selena Gomez because she’s no longer said to be part of the squad the girls once formed in 2014.

An insider revealed that some of the singer’s pals turned their backs on her after confirming her romance with The Weeknd, mainly because it was in poor taste not to warn Gigi’s sister about the stories that would surface once the duo was seen making out in public, VH1 notes. It was more hurtful for Bella because, as previously mentioned, she had considered Selena Gomez a friend of hers.

“Selena wants Abel by her side there cause he makes her feel safe and secure,” the source added, continuing to mention that Coachella could potentially be quite awkward for Selena. “With him by her side, Selena won’t worry about who she will run into. She knows Gigi [Hadid] and Bella will probably be there and she’s a little scared to be there without him.”

“Bella is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn’t want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend are slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action.”

Selena Gomez has remained quiet about her alleged feud with Bella Hadid. It has yet to be seen whether the duo will both be attending Coachella this month.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]