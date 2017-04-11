Abby Lee Miller Q&A Tour: ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Charges Fans $65 To Find Out Why She Left Lifetime Series

Abby Lee Miller is charging $65 from fans to watch her dish the dirt on Dance Moms. Now that she’s no longer part of the hit Lifetime reality series, nothing is stopping the ALDC coach from spilling all the tea.

According to Radar Online, Abby Lee Miller is going on a Q&A Tour on April 14 and 15, in New York and New Jersey, respectively. Tickets are priced at $65 each, which includes a shirt and a photo op with the former Dance Moms star. Miller’s Q&A Tour is meant for her followers who wanted to know the real reason why she finally decided to leave Dance Moms after six years.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines? Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known world-wide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit, Dance Mims – MS. ABBY LEE MILLER!” the event description read.

Radar Online predicted that Miller’s Q&A tour could be nothing but a “desperate attempt for cash,” given her ongoing legal battles. The Dance Moms alum previously plead guilty to a bankruptcy charge, hiding more than $228,000 in income. Miller is also facing charges for failing to report thousands of Australian dollars she brought into the country.

Last month, Abby Lee Miller announced on Instagram that she’s leaving Dance Moms after being on the show for six years. She recounted how she asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for the all the ideas, routines, and costume design but to no avail. The coach also insisted that her departure had nothing to do with the kids.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Following Abby Lee Miller’s surprising exit, fans of Dance Moms thought that this would be the end for the show. However, it did not take long before Lifetime announced that Dance Moms would go on with or without Miller. Just a day after the ALDC coach’s announcement, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lifetime has already found a replacement. Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who was on 19 seasons of DWTS, will be taking Miller’s spot for the remainder of Season 7.

An insider told the website that Abby Lee Miller left in the middle of filming Dance Moms Season 7, and that the producers had to bring in celebrity choreographer Laurieann Gibson to teach the girls. Gibson reportedly filmed for three weeks and was supposed to shoot for another episode when the ALDC coach returned. Miller, however, did not make filming easy as she came back with a list of demands, including kicking Gibson out of the set and asking people never to mention the word “jail.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Abby Lee Miller explained that her departure was never about the money, but respect. Even after all the effort she has put in, Miller felt like she was never appreciated. The stress of always being in front of the camera, feeling like there’s no privacy, also took a toll on her mental health.

“I’m trying to put my Spanx on or my bra or come out of the bathroom and there’s a camera and a boom [microphone] and this producer in my face. That’s why I’m a raving lunatic, when you see the show, because they’re in the bedroom. They know how to push my buttons but it’s gone beyond that, to the point where it is so offensive as a woman. I think it’s detrimental to my health, to my mental health, to everything. It’s awful. There’s no privacy, there’s no respect.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]