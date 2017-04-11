Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Are Dating Longest Since ‘Twilight’ Actress’ Days With Ex Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were once the hottest new couple on the block, but now it looks like they are old news. The 27-year-old actress and 26-year-old model got together just before 2016 came to a close. Considering Kristen’s flaky dating past, many assumed that this, too, will come to a quick end, but it looks like Stella is here to stay!

The Cafe Society actress just celebrated her 27th birthday and her girlfriend was right by her as the actress entered her late twenties. Knowing that Stella Maxwell was voted as the model of the year by Daily Row and Kristen Stewart has been lauded for her performance in Personal Shopper, it was only right that they showed off some serious artistic style in their appearance on the actress’ birthday.

“Kristen Stewart didn’t quite step out in her birthday suit on her born day… but still left little to the imagination,” reports TMZ.

“She was out with her gf, Stella Maxwell, in New Orleans rocking a crop top — no bra — and short shorts. Stella wore pretty much the same kinda outfit. Kristen just turned 27, and Stella’s only 26, but they’re already dressing like an old married couple.”

Kristen Stewart x Stella Maxwell Hottest Couple Of. All. Time. pic.twitter.com/qOncNSfpXt — ridll (@ridll) April 10, 2017

But that doesn’t mean that they are Instagram official. While Twilight actress prefers to not engage with her fans via social media, Stella keeps a robust Instagram page to further her modeling career. However, she has not uploaded any pictures of her girlfriend yet, which makes her fans wonder just what it will take for Victoria’s Secret model to take permission to make her relationship official.

In the meantime, Stella posts a lot about her time backstage with her fellow models like Bella Hadid, to show that she is an up-and-comer in the fashion world.

✨@versace_official ✨ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Stella is one of the few girls (or boys!) that Kristen has dated for any significant period of time since she split ways with Robert Pattinson. Since breaking up with her Twilight co-star after a string of cheating scandals, Kristen has jumped from one relationship to another, dating Alicia Cargile, SoKo, St. Vincent and more.

While she is not plastering her personal social media accounts with pictures of Stella, the Twilight actress is also not making efforts to hide her relationship with her girlfriend. She revealed the reason why she does not shy from the spotlight in a recent interview with a magazine.

Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne's ex, St. Vincent, are now red carpet official: https://t.co/z2lyOXTgk1 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 29, 2016

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she told Elle UK.

“But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she added.

“I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Despite her chaotic personal life, Cafe Society actress has managed still to perform at a high level in Hollywood. The reviews for her most recent movie, Personal Shopper, is absolutely glowing, putting her forth as one of the best actresses of her generation.

“Kristen Stewart is as fine an actress as she is a misunderstood one,” a reviewer for New Yorker wrote.

“[…] Her dominant talent is being herself: her manner is spontaneous, angular, awkward; she’s the geek who blossomed into a cool girl without changing at all—she was always cool and it just took the rest of the world time to catch up.”

