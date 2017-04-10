Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Flirting? One Tweeter Tells Brad To Run

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller might be the new hot Hollywood couple. Brad was spotted getting cozy with Sienna at a private dinner for the two of them and a few friends from the cast and crew of The Lost City of Z. An eyewitness told Page Six that during the dinner last week, there was some “serious flirting” going on between the 53-year-old actor and Miller.

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea for Brad to get involved romantically with Sienna right now. One Twitter user even told Pitt to run!

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller rumors. Uhm no. Run Brad. — ???? (@zeeejayee) April 10, 2017

It’s only six months since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split amid vitriolic and harsh accusations, and there’s been no official news on the divorce since January when the feuding couple decided to seal all divorce-related documents.

The Metro wrote that Brad has only “recently returned to his peak form” following the breakup with Jolie. Brad and Angelina were together for 12 years, and the Fight Club actor is finally getting “over a hump” as he adjusts to being single. It appears Brad Pitt is ready to mingle again.

“[Brad] was in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time.”

Sienna Miller, 35, stars in The Lost City of Z, the new movie from Pitt’s production company, Plan B. The afterparty set the stage for some intrigue between Sienna and Brad. Surrounded by people who were all on a high after the successful premiere of Brad’s movie Z, the rumored couple were clearly “enjoying each other’s company” and paid relatively little attention to the other dinner guests.

Brad and Sienna were totally absorbed in each other’s conversation. Nobody’s used the word spellbound yet, but it sounds like Pitt and Miller were well on their way to enchantment together.

“They were talking to each other all night.”

This isn’t the first time that Brad and Sienna have been the rumored to have a relationship that went well beyond the producer and actor contract.

When the romance rumors first appeared, Brad was still married to Angelina. Back in 2015, when Brangelina seemed like the one sure thing in celebrity marriages, The Lost City of Z had just wrapped when eagle-eyed and ever-suspicious celebrity watchers thought they’d caught the signs of a secret affair between Pitt and Miller.

Sienna Miller in 2015 after she denied any romance with Pitt. [Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]

Sienna vehemently denied the romance. She pointed out that the only connection between her and Pitt was that Pitt was the producer of a movie that she had “just wrapped.” Miller insisted that she didn’t even see Pitt on the movie set.

“He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane!”

It’s totally possible that Sienna made that denial in good faith, that there was nothing going on between Sienna and Brad while he was married to Angelina, and that there’s nothing between them now. Since his split from Jolie, Pitt has been linked to other women, including blonde Kate Hudson, and Brad Pitt insiders have always denied any budding romance.

At the same time, AOL reported that Brad’s been looking good lately as he pursues a healthy lifestyle and slims down. Maybe Brad Pitt is ready to try again, and the 2015 smoke came from an actual romance fire between Brad and Sienna.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]