Kim Kardashian Modeling Kanye West’s Jewelry For Months Before Yeezy Announcement

Kim Kardashian West has been modeling her husband’s new Yeezy jewelry line for months now right before our eyes.

Kim’s been showing off Yeezy jewelry

Kim Kardashian has always been supportive of her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line, often showing off the clothing or shoes by wearing them herself.

Found this pic of @riccardotisci17 and I. I remember the first time you dressed me in Givenchy. So many amazing memories. I can’t wait to see what’s next! ❤️???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Kanye West’s fashion line is reportedly doing better than ever. People said that the rapper got rave reviews for his “Calabasas-theme” Season 5 Yeezy collection that he showed off his past fashion week.

The Life of Pablo rapper’s Yeezy sneaker shoe line is such a hot commodity that only a handful of celebrities and high-paying customers can get their hands on them.

On Friday, West released his first-ever jewelry collection for his Yeezy line.

It’s the SEASON 4 jewelry dropping, if you don’t have thousands to spend you can get back to your normal activity.. pic.twitter.com/InowH0Bi6m — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) April 7, 2017

Kim Kardashian has been modeling off her husband’s jewelry for months. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore three pieces at the MTV VMAs in August 2016 and wore four gold chains to the Givenchy runway show during Paris Fashion week just before her horrific robbery.

The Yeezy jewelry line is pretty expensive

The 12-piece collection was created in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo and consists of four gold thick-band rings and eight gold medallion-style pendant necklaces.

West told Vogue that he wanted to “create something that represented timeless love “ and “classic romance.”

The jewelry was inspired by 14th-century portraits.

The necklaces range from $13,390 to $4,810 and the rings go from $9,610 to $1,530.

Kanye to go up against Kylie in the makeup industry

Kanye will also be launching a makeup brand named after his mother, Donda.

Happy Mothers Day Mom. I miss you more and more every day. A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on May 11, 2014 at 8:48am PDT

The news was first reported by TMZ that the rapper had filed the paperwork to produce makeup, perfumes, lotions, and other cosmetics under the name Donda.

Kardashian’s husband’s makeup brand will likely be in direct competition with Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kanye is planning for Donda to be an overall umbrella brand name for his future lifestyle empire including everything from non-medicated lip care, nail polish, sunscreen, and breath mints.

The “Gold Digger” rapper also has the name trademarked on bags, clothing, and jewelry, so who knows what else he has in the works.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain /Staff/Getty Images]