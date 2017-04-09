Kim Richards Says Lisa Rinna ‘Has Made A Mission’ Out Of Destroying Her On ‘RHOBH’

Kim Richards is speaking out on her ongoing feud with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. In an interview with E! News, Richards said she made an appearance at the recent reunion show taping to defend herself against her RHOBH nemesis.

Kim Richards’ feud with Lisa Rinna started before the former child star went to rehab to get treatment for her drug and alcohol issues. At one point the women went on an uncomfortable limo ride and Kim later threatened to expose a “secret” about Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin during a 2013 cast trip to Amsterdam.

After Kim said, “Let’s talk about the husband, let’s not talk about what you don’t want out,” Lisa threw a glass of wine at her and told her to never “touch” her husband.

‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Attacks Kim Richards’ Sobriety: Claims ‘She’s Gonna Die,’ Calls Kyle Ri… https://t.co/dgwEfZ1rx6 pic.twitter.com/xXETMwUG81 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 24, 2017

The two women have butted heads ever since, and Rinna later took to her Bravo blog to say Richards crossed the line when she brought up her family.

“I am fiercely protective of my marriage and my family and I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she is create false rumors about my husband,” the angry actress wrote at the time. “Kim has met Harry once, one time, and that was the night of the poker party when she had taken one or two or 20 of [her ex-husband] Monty’s pain pills, so who knows what on earth was going through her mind when she met him.”

This season, things took an even uglier turn when Rinna threw Richards’ shoplifting arrest in her face and went on to spread rumors that the actress had relapsed and was going to die. Rinna also said Richards’ sister Kyle Richards has enabled Kim’s behavior.

“I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years,” Kim told E! News.

“I’ve worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I’m a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she’s done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean.”

Kim Richards is in a happy place in her life. She is a doting grandma to grandson Hucksley, her daughter Brooke Weiderhorn’s first child, and she is focusing on her sobriety, so Kim didn’t have a lot of time to deal with RHOBH drama.

“I was really busy this season with my home, my daughters, my son and my grandchild,” Kim said of her limited RHOBH cameos this season, according to People. “My focus was really on my family. I managed to make a little time to get by to say ‘Hi’ to everybody, but I don’t know if I squeezed out leaving out the drama. It wasn’t my doing, but you know, leave it to the Rinna.”

Kim Richards isn’t the only RHOBH star who had issues with Rinna and had words with her at the reunion show. Real Housewives queen bee Lisa Vanderpump told E! she also had a message for the former soap star, who made some “brutal and inaccurate statements” about some of their castmates, most notably newcomers Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley, at Vanderpump’s Diamonds and Rosé party.

“I told her to her face that it was out of order,” Vanderpump said.

“I’m happy to deliver that message to her personally. We kind of talked in circles when she first walked in…She said, ‘Oh, you’re so funny!’ And I said, ‘No, you misbehaved just there! Misbehaving is going to get messy.”

Take a look at the video below to see Kim Richards confronting Rinna this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

