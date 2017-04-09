Richard Spencer Attacked: Alt Right Leader Just Punched In The Face Again, Then Glitter Bombed

Richard Spencer just got beaten up again, and this time the notorious leader of the Alt Right movement reportedly got glitter bombed to go along with a few punches to the face.

Spencer has emerged as the controversial figurehead of the so-called Alt Right movement, spreading his white nationalist beliefs as he rose to prominence during the 2016 election cycle. While he has helped the movement gain considerable fame, Spencer has also become a target for critics including those who claim the Alt Right is steeped in racism and anti-Semitism.

That anger reportedly came to a head again this weekend, when Richard Spencer was attacked while leading a demonstration in Washington, D.C., against the military strikes against Syria. After speaking to the crowd at the rally, Spencer was reportedly confronted by a group of counter-protesters who shouted “Go home Nazis” and called him a “Nazi snowflake,” the site Anti-Facist News reported.

The counter-protesters then chased Richard Spencer across the park, with police following along. Video of the confrontations can be seen here, but be warned that it contains some explicit language.

Richard Spencer tried to escape, but was reportedly beaten by the crowd and glitter bombed, Anti-Facist News reported.

“When he was getting into the cab he was allegedly pulled out by counter-protesters, punched, and glitter bombed. In a video posted on Periscope shortly there after, Spencer said what happened was that Antifa disallowed him to get in his ‘getaway’ car and the police instructed him to get in a cab. Once he was in one the cab driver (who Spencer mocked for being of Indian origin) got out of the cab, frightened of the ensuing protesters, and Spencer had to take off running.”

A short video clip of Richard Spencer getting hit with the glitter bomb is also circulating online, and can be seen below.

This is not the first time that Richard Spencer has been attacked by anti-facist groups. Back in January, he was in Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s inauguration when he was punched in the face during a live interview while he was explaining the significance of the “Pepe the Frog” mascot adopted by the Alt Right.

The attack was celebrated by many, and video of Spencer being punched in the face quickly turned into a viral meme.

The latest punch-to-the-face for Richard Spencer was also celebrated by many.

The most recent attack on Richard Spencer may not have been by chance. In the lead-up to the rally against the Syrian strikes, anti-racist and anti-facist groups has been spreading the word that Spencer would be in attendance. Many appeared to be encouraging violence against him and drummed up support for violent confrontations with the Alt Right groups in attendance.

It’s not clear if police arrested the person who punched and glitter bombed Richard Spencer, or if the Alt Right leader was hurt in the attack.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]